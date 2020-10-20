1 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The Bengals defense put Joe Burrow and the offense in position to score early. Burrow took advantage hitting the likes of Tee Higgins , A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd to jump out to a 21-0 lead. The issue, as the game developed, was that they had no run game to balance it out. Joe Mixon was dealing with a foot injury and the running backs accounted for just 69 yards on 27 carries.

2 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The Chargers were on a bye this week so Justin Herbert slid down one spot. There is not much of a difference between Joe Burrow and Herbert so body of work has to be taken into account. Burrow has now played two fewer games than his counterpart.

3 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

Minnesota had training wheels on Justin Jefferson when they opened the season but those training wheels have been off for about four weeks now. The result? Three 100+ receiving yard games, including nine receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Falcons .

4 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

Dallas is a mess right now so I will give CeeDee Lamb the benefit of the doubt. If he were in a more stable situation, his numbers would be even greater. With that being said, he has recorded at least five receptions in every game this season. The Cowboys trusted him early and often to make plays in that offense.

5 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots G

Michael Onwenu has been rock solid wherever New England has needed him to play; and they have needed him to play a lot of places. The rookie from Michigan has started at left guard, right guard and right tackle this season. Most rookies would not be able to handle the demands that come with preparing for a new position each week. The Patriots got a steal in the sixth round pick.

6 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers T

Tristan Wirfs has also been fantastic this season. He struggled a bit against Khalil Mack and the Bears , but also held his own. Tom Brady was not happy with the penalties from his offensive line last week and let them know about it. The Buccaneers secret service rose to the challenge against Green Bay. Tampa Bay allowed zero sacks and, as a team, were responsible for ZERO penalties.

7 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Chase Young has yet to record a sack since returning from injury two weeks ago. He is still making plays at the line of scrimmage but has fallen off pace when it comes to the 14.5 sack rookie record set by Javon Kearse in 1999. He currently has 2.5 sacks.

8 Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions G

Jonah Jackson has been an anchor on the Detroit offensive line. He does a good job getting to the second level and was responsible for the blocks that allowed rookie D'Andre Swift to squeeze into the end zone. The Lions racked up 180 yards on the ground.

9 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

Antoine Winfield Jr. came so close to intercepting Aaron Rodgers just as his father had done in 2009. He was in the right position but the ball squirted through his hands. It would have been the first time in NFL history that a father and son had intercepted a pass from the same quarterback.

10 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB

Monday night was a "Remember me?" game from Clyde Edwards-Helaire . He rushed for 161 yards and caught four passes in a win over the Buffalo Bills . He touched the ball on 30 of Kansas City's 72 plays. It was his first 100+ yard rushing performance since opening night against Houston.

11 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB

The Bears have been quarterbacked by Mitchell Trubisky , Nick Foles and are still somehow 5-1. The key to their success has been the defense and Jaylon Johnson is obviously a big part of it.

12 Patrick Queen Baltimore Ravens LB

Patrick Queen was present against the Eagles although the stat sheet may not support the claim. He hit Carson Wentz a few times and got in the passing lane once. He has battled some consistency issues this season but the future remains bright.

13 Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers WR

Now, to the Steelers section of the power rankings. Chase Claypool has risen for the second consecutive week. He is a big body and Pittsburgh is manufacturing touches for him. Despite a wealth of talent at wide receiver, I would not expect that to change. He is likely the best on their roster at this time.

14 Kevin Dotson Pittsburgh Steelers G

Kevin Dotson is not a member of the starting lineup but Pittsburgh's offensive line has had a difficult time staying healthy, which has meant an ample amount of playing time for the rookie. When those opportunities have been presented to him, he has made the most of them.

15 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR