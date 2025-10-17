We're somehow already at Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, and we should see plenty of yards gained on the ground this weekend with 12 games on Sunday before another Monday Night Football doubleheader, too. Here, we've highlighted three rushing yards props we think have good chances to cash, and we've combined them into a three-leg parlay at BetMGM that pays better than 5-1. If you are interested in NFL betting and making parlays of your own, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide, which also shares advice on NFL player props.

NFL Week 7 rushing yards parlay

Jalen Hurts Over 34.5 rushing yards

There are a few things working here that makes Hurts a great bet to clear this line. Hurts is averaging 32.5 rushing yards per game and the Eagles' offense is struggling mightily, especially in the passing game. Using Hurts' legs may help get the offense going, and it only takes one or two solid scrambles for him to approach this line. The Eagles are also going to run the "tush push" at least a few times a game, so Hurts should get some easy yards.

The Vikings have an aggressive secondary, so Hurts may also be forced to tuck and run here to keep the chains moving.

Ashton Jeanty Over 57.5 rushing yards

The 4.0 yards per carry isn't pretty by any means, but it looks like Jeanty is starting to find his groove as an NFL running back. He had his first 100-yard game in Week 4 and has had at least 67 rushing yards each of the last two weeks. He also has four total touchdowns over his last three games.

This is a tough test against a Chiefs defense that always tries to take top weapons away, but Jeanty is starting to get loose against NFL defenses, even with the Raiders' offensive struggles. Vegas is also likely without Brock Bowers, so Jeanty should be even more of a priority here.

Jaxson Dart Over 38.5 rushing yards

How about those ... Giants? Yes, the G-Men are looking pretty good since making Dart the starter over Russell Wilson, going 2-1 with him and fellow rookie Cam Skattebo leading the way. Dart's passing numbers aren't the best with 508 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in three games, including two starts with under 200 yards, but it's his legs that are the difference-maker here.

Dart has rushed for at least 54 yards in each of his three starts. He also has two rushing touchdowns to his name. Dart's legs have stressed defenses each of the last three weeks and he can definitely go Over this line and potentially even find the end zone with a scamper in the red zone this week. Given Denver's great secondary, the Giants may have to lean on Dart's legs anyways.