The Week 7 NFL schedule features 15 total games with two teams on bye week. One of the most notable Week 5 NFL matchups is Jets vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Jets recently acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, and veteran Russell Wilson is expected to make his first start for Pittsburgh. The Jets are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Week 7 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under is 38.5 points. Are the sharp bettors in Las Vegas targeting either side in Steelers vs. Jets with their NFL bets and NFL predictions? Before making NFL Week 7 picks or bets, you need to see the against the spread picks from the sharp money gamblers and professional football bettors in Las Vegas.

Sharp money bettors are notorious in Las Vegas for finding value in point spreads and betting lines that casual bettors may not see. These professional bettors are respected by sportsbooks in Vegas and all around the world, and their betting action often causes bookmakers and sports betting apps to change their lines.

Jay Kornegay, EVP of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, joined SportsLine NFL expert Jimmie Kaylor to share who the Vegas sharps are backing in the Week 7 NFL odds. Kornegay is a longtime oddsmaker at the SuperBook, and has been a key player on the Vegas bookmaking scene for more than 25 years. He was inducted into the Sports Betting Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Since Week 3 (when this article was first published), the sharps have been crushing the betting sites, going a combined 9-3 against the spread on their NFL picks.

Top Vegas NFL sharp money picks for Week 7

For Week 7, one of the Sharp Money plays the SuperBook has taken is the Las Vegas Raiders (+7, 43.5) covering on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Raiders have been blown out in consecutive games, but shook things up this week when they traded disgruntled wide receiver Davante Adams to the Jets. The Rams are also scheduled to play on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, so they may opt to rest All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp against Las Vegas.

The Rams rank 28th in the NFL in total defense, and the Raiders have a budding star in rookie tight end Brock Bowers. The former Georgia standout enters Week 7 with 37 catches for 384 yards and a touchdown. Bowers will play a more integral role in the Raiders offense with Adams no longer in the mix. All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) is expected to be fully available for the Las Vegas defense. See who else the NFL Vegas sharps are backing in Week 7 here.

