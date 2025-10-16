Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season was a big week for favorites, but that's not always the case. Will we see some chaos this weekend in the form of upsets? Here, we share three Week 7 games with upset potential and combine them into a three-leg NFL parlay at Caesars Sportsbook that pays out better than 9-1. If you are interested in NFL betting and making parlays of your own, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide.

NFL Week 7 upsets parlay

Jaguars (+130) vs. Rams

Colts (+105) at Chargers

Falcons (+120) at 49ers

Final odds: +937 (wager $100 to win $937)



Jaguars money line vs. Rams

We've got another London game this weekend when the Jaguars "host" the Rams across the Atlantic Ocean. The Jags just fell 20-12 at home to the Seahawks after a stellar 4-1 start that included wins over the 49ers and Chiefs. The Rams are one of three 4-2 teams in the NFC West right now and are coming off an ugly win over a short-handed Ravens team. Making matters more complicated for Los Angeles is star receiver Puka Nacua is banged up and is in danger of missing this contest. That'd be a boost for a Jaguars defense that has been very opportunistic this season in the turnovers department. The Jags look like a good team, and this is a good chance for another statement win. Plus, it'd get Jacksonville more wins this season than it had in all of 2024.

Colts money line at Chargers

How about the Colts? Indy is 5-1 after a close win over the Cardinals. Whether the Colts' hot start is a byproduct of a relatively weak schedule or not is largely irrelevant as they just keep taking care of business. They now face a 4-2 Chargers team that snapped an ugly two-game skid with a close win over a poor Dolphins team. The Colts are slight underdogs due to this being a road game, but they appear to be the better team right now, especially as Los Angeles is down its top two running backs. Look for more Daniel Jones magic and another big game from Jonathan Taylor as the Colts move to 6-1 -- something no one saw coming.

Falcons money line at 49ers

The Falcons came off the bye week and handed the Bills their second loss of the season on Monday Night Football. Atlanta got a monster performance from Bijan Robinson, while Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London helped move the ball up and down the field on a good Buffalo defense. Atlanta's defense looks night and day different than the last few years, and that unit held Josh Allen and Co. in check, allowing just 14 points. The 49ers may get Brock Purdy back here, but he's no Allen. If Atlanta's defense can put together another performance like Monday's, this time on the road, it can make life very tough for Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.