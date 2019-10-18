Week 7 parlay betting: Taking advantage of Saints value and more teasers, parlays and underdogs we love

Drew Brees went down with an injury in the middle of Week 2's loss to the Rams. Since then, the New Orleans Saints have racked up four straight wins, including three as underdogs. Their reward for Week 7? Making them the biggest underdogs they've been since a trip to Seattle in Week 3.

Just knowing that information above, you'd have to assume the Saints are playing one of the best teams in the league. They're 5-1 with Teddy Bridgewater playing the majority of the season, so a team that the market says is 3.5 points better, even with the game at home, has to be pretty great. Last week, the Saints were 2.5-point 'dogs in Jacksonville to another team with a backup QB and won by 7.

But are we sure the Chicago Bears are better than the Jaguars? Yes, they have a great defense, better than the one in Jacksonville. But that Chicago offense has been bad, no matter who's been playing quarterback. They're 24th in points scored per drive, 27th in yards gained per drive and 23rd in the Football Outsiders' DVOA. Shouldn't the Saints defense have another great game and keep this one close enough for us to get the cover?

That's why the Saints can be found throughout the parlays and teasers you'll find from us below. If you're just looking for straight picks, you can check out Brinson's best bets in his Friday column and White's SportsLine selections for Week 7.

Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week

49ers-Redskins Under 41.5

Rams-Falcons Over 54.5

Cardinals-Giants Over 50.5

Saints +3.5

Odds: +1050

Last week our parlay hit on its totals and missed the one spread we included. So we're going back to the well again with three more totals in this week's parlay and just one spread. The Saints being 3.5-point 'dogs just doesn't make much sense with their defense playing well; who thinks the Bears are the better team there? The Patriots-Jets under on Monday narrowly missed the cut, but five games felt like too much to throw in.

Brinson's ML underdog parlay

Cardinals +140 at Giants

Eagles +120 at Cowboys

Saints +155 at Bears

Odds: +1250

Frankly, this one is kind of obvious. There are three short home dogs -- Arizona, Miami, and Cleveland -- and they all look like bad football teams. It doesn't even pay that well, so let's slap them together and see what happens on Sunday. The only real scary fade here is Russell Wilson, though.

White's ML underdog parlay

Cardinals +140 at Giants

Chargers +125 at Titans

Saints +155 at Bears

Odds: +1277

We're looking to take advantage of the road underdog trend we talked about at the top and see if it continues another week and helps cash over +1200 on a three-team moneyline parlay. The Giants haven't had a strong home-field advantage in years, and with how the Cardinals are playing, I don't know how you can say the Giants are clearly the better team. The Chargers play is following our DVOA and lookahead data. If you trust DVOA, you can go ahead and throw the Texans in your parlay too. And our third leg to help juice up this parlay will be a Saints team that keeps winning with its backup quarterback against a Bears team with an outstanding defense but a ton of questions at the QB position.

We cashed in this space two weeks ago and almost had a repeat winner, but the Dolphins fell a two-point conversion short of giving us a +600 win. The 49ers managed to easily get the outright win against the Rams.

Brinson's seven-point teaser

Saints +10.5 at Bears

Bills -9.5 vs. Dolphins

Cardinals +10 at Giants

Odds: +110

Thought about teasing down some of the bigger road favorites but that teaser was so obvious it scared me. Instead I'm going to move down the Bills at home and need them to just win by 10 points. If you can't beat the Dolphins at home by 10 points, fold your franchise. The Saints getting 10.5 points and not covering would be the most stunning outcome of the year, in my opinion. The Cardinals makes me a little nervous, I suppose, but Kyler Murray and this offense should be able to storm through the backdoor worst case.

White's six-point teaser

Texans +7.5 at Colts

Patriots -3.5 at Jets



Odds: -140

I'd be fine with using the Chargers again here and teasing them up to +8.5, but instead I'm going to go with two of the best teams in the AFC in the Texans and Patriots. All Houston has to do is not lose by more than a touchdown, which seems pretty much like a lock. When the Patriots have been favored by more than a touchdown on the road since the start of 2016, they've failed to win by at least four points just twice in 13 tries, both times in Miami. That includes three games on the road against the Jets, where they've won by five, seven and 14.

The teaser of the week is just 2-4 this year after a 12-5 run in 2018, and last week's loss was due to trusting the Titans offense to not look like the worst offense in football, another reason I'm sticking to teams we know are good this week.