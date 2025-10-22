While home favorites have won 73.8% of games, straight up, this season, their spread record isn't quite as decisive. Home favorites have covered in 55% of games, which is information you could use when making Week 8 NFL bets. There are just three road favorites on the Week 8 NFL schedule, as home teams giving points include the Ravens (-6.5) versus the Bears, the Eagles (-7) against the Giants, the Broncos (-3.5) as they host the Cowboys, and the Colts (-14) when they take on the Titans. A thorough Week 8 NFL betting guide would observe the trends around the league, allowing you to be fully informed before making NFL predictions.

Meanwhile, one of those three road favorites is Green Bay (-3) as it will visit old friend, Aaron Rodgers, and Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 8 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Philadelphia Eagles (-7, 44) covering against the Giants. The model has Philadelphia covering in well over 50% of simulations

NFL DFS picks from top experts

It has the Broncos' Bo Nix as one of its top value picks at quarterback, while the Colts' Michael Pittman is among the best values at wide receiver for Sunday's main slate.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. He has Baltimore's Zay Flowers as a top-3 Fantasy wideout in both standard and PPR formats.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

The Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan is projected to be a top-12 Fantasy receiver this week

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

One of its favorite picks is the Browns (+7) covering versus New England, which cashes well over 50% of the time.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

Analyst R.J. White, who is 34-25 (+779) over his last 59 ATS picks, has revealed his Week 8 best bets. He is backing the 49ers (+1.5) to cover at Houston, saying, "The Texans have seen exactly two scenarios this season: dominate an uncompetitive roster (Titans, beat-up Ravens) and generate no offense against everyone else... With Nico Collins suffering a concussion in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, he's unlikely to be available here, so I don't know how Houston scores points. I see the 49ers closing as favorites in this game."

Eric Cohen, who is 60-32-1 (65%) on his straight-up NFL picks this season, has exact score predictions for all 13 games. He is high on the Eagles (-7, 43.5) to defeat the Giants, 28-18, on Sunday.

Chargers vs. Vikings 'Thursday Night Football' picks

Chargers vs. Vikings 'Thursday Night Football' picks

A pair of three-loss teams both coming off defeats will meet on TNF as the Chargers (-3) host the Vikings. Justin Herbert leads the NFL in passing yards, while Carson Wentz remains under center for the injured J.J. McCarthy. SportsLine AI predicts that Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey will go Over 5.5 receptions, projecting he has 7.0 catches in a 4-star prop pick.

Steelers vs. Packers 'Sunday Night Football' picks

Steelers vs. Packers 'Sunday Night Football' picks

Aaron Rodgers will line up against his former team for the first time as Pittsburgh hosts the Packers on Sunday night. The four-time MVP has defeated 31 NFL teams, with his former employer the one that's missing. Green Bay is a 3-point road favorite though the Pack have dropped four straight versus the spread. The total is 44.5, and SportsLine's model has the Over hitting, with the teams projected for 47 combined points.

Chiefs vs. Commanders 'Monday Night Football' picks

Chiefs vs. Commanders 'Monday Night Football' picks

The Chiefs are back on primetime after a rare 1 p.m. ET kickoff last week, in which they shut out the Raiders 31-0. Meanwhile, the Commanders lost to Dallas on Sunday, 44-22, and lost Jayden Daniels to a hamstring injury. His status will be one to follow up until kickoff as he deals with his second lower-body injury of the year. Meanwhile, the SportsLine model projects Patrick Mahomes to have have nearly 300 passing yards with multiple touchdowns through the air.