Week 8 NFL DFS: Keep A.J. Green, Jordan Reed out of DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Whether you're entering daily fantasy football cash games or tournaments on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to know which players DFS pro Mike McClure hates in Week 8.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season. He has cashed multiple tournament lineups already and he has done it by staying away from massive busts.

In Week 7, he recommended avoiding overpriced Broncos running back C.J. Anderson, and instead rostered value running back Mark Ingram in his GPP lineup.

The result? Anderson had one of his worst games of the year on the ground with just 10 carries for 44 yards and was shut out of the end zone.

Meanwhile, Ingram, who was just $6,700 on FanDuel, exploded for 110 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown -- his second-best performance of the year.

Now, McClure has revealed a list of five players he absolutely hates for any daily fantasy football tournament, 50-50 cash game or head-to-head contest for NFL Week 8. Avoid them all like the plague:

1. Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers: Gordon had a poor game versus Denver and McClure isn't projecting much improvement against New England. At $8,100, it's hard to justify using Gordon when LeSean McCoy, Mark Ingram and Devonta Freeman are all in a similar price range.

2. Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins: Thompson is clearly the best fantasy back in Washington. However, the coaching staff is determined to make it a three-back timeshare, which crushes Thompson's value. Don't chase the box score that includes a first-half touchdown in Week 7. McClure clearly prefers Christian McCaffrey at a similar price.

3. A.J. Green, WR, Bengals: McClure strongly prefers spending on Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and Mike Evans in Week 8. The Bengals have a great matchup with the Colts, which often leads to the top-tier player under-performing while more players become involved offensively.

4. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Redskins: Pryor continues to see less market share each week in Washington. Kirk Cousins has a number of options and there isn't enough volume to support Pryor. Avoid the trap of the $5,400 price tag against a below-average secondary in Week 8.

5. Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins: Reed exploded in Week 7 with two touchdowns and looked like the Jordan Reed of old. However, McClure recommends fading him in DFS tournaments this week due to projected ownership at his price tag. Instead, look to Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Hunter Henry, who are slightly more expensive and project for similar production.

