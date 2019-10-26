Week 8 NFL expert picks and Vegas predictions: Seahawks, Panthers cover

There's plenty of NFL news to dissect heading into Sunday's action. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) will not play on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, a game in which the Chiefs are four-point underdogs. The Cardinals (+10.5), meanwhile, have won three straight after starting the season 0-3-1, and now they'll face a New Orleans Saints team that has won five consecutive games. Should Kyler Murray and the Cardinals be among your top NFL bets on Sunday? Can Deshaun Watson and the Texans rebound from a disappointing 30-23 loss by taking down Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders? And can Baker Mayfield lead the Browns (+11) to a career-defining victory over Tom Brady and the Patriots at Gillette Stadium? Those are the types of questions fans will have to ask themselves before locking in their Week 8 NFL picks. Picking NFL games has been extremely profitable if you've listened to SportsLine's R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of White's NFL expert picks over the last two-plus seasons, you'd be up over $3,200. Smart bettors tail his selections.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst, and over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 232-180 on NFL picks against the spread. The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has also cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. Now, he's back and crushing his SuperContest selections again in 2019.

So far this season, White has gone 21-14 on his SuperContest selections, easily cashing with the Jaguars (-3.5), Saints (+3.5) and Vikings (-1) last week. This week, we can tell you White loves the Seahawks (-6.5) against the Falcons on the road.

"The Falcons' defense has proven it can't stop anybody," White said. "It's last in plays, yards and points per drive as well as last in percentage of drives allowing a score, turnover percentage, and third down percentage. Seattle will score points, and I'm not sure the Falcons can keep up with either a limited Matt Ryan or Matt Schaub, who is 38 and hasn't played much since 2013. With Atlanta trading away players and the head coach all but certain to be on the way out, this is a great team to fade this week."

And a massive shocker: White is picking the Panthers (+5.5) to cover the spread against the undefeated 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

"I like fading the undefeated 49ers in this spot, where their middle-of-the-road offense will have issues against a Carolina defense that has been stellar all year," White told SportsLine. "It's a bad spot for the 49ers with a road Thursday game up next, while the Panthers are an away team coming off a bye, a trend that has cashed 59.7 percent of the time since 2011. Christian McCaffrey should have success against a 49ers defense that's better against the pass than the run, and that'll help them stay in a close game and cover the number."

White also is calling for a home favorite to get absolutely shocked this week, and who it is will surprise you. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So which teams should you back in Week 8? And which favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 8, plus see which underdog shocks the NFL, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.