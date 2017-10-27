Week 8 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Jameis Winston, Golden Tate questionable

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston picked up a shoulder injury in Week 6 but managed to play through it last Sunday against the Bills, even putting together an impressive performance for his Fantasy owners by throwing for 384 yards and three touchdowns. He's back on the injury report this week after being limited in practice most of the week, but he was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, putting him in line to face the Panthers.

Winston's counterpart Cam Newton could feast on the Bucs defense this week. Already one of the league's weakest units this year, the Bucs will be without their top two corners, Brent Grimes and Robert McClain, along with safety Josh Robinson.

The Redskins have a ton of injury concerns up front this week, with Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff questionable after not practicing at all this week, Morgan Moses questionable and Spencer Long already ruled out. The Dallas defensive line, which has taken plenty of heat this year, could nevertheless feast in this matchup.

The Lions are struggling with wide receiver injuries coming out of their bye. While Golden Tate was initially expected to miss this week after sustaining a shoulder injury before the team's Week 7 bye, he did manage to practice all week in a limited fashion and is designated as questionable to play. On the flip side, rookie Kenny Golladay was initially expected to return this week, but after suffering a setback in practice he's now been ruled out for his team's primetime matchup with the Steelers.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 8.

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Vikings vs. Browns in London

Analysis: Diggs appears ready to return after getting full practices in Thursday and Friday, and he'd be a huge boost to the team's passing attack, which gets another upgrade with McCourty sidelined for the Browns. While Bradford remains out, Case Keenum is ready to go despite being limited with a chest injury earlier in the week. Reiff practiced in full Thursday and Friday and figures to be available, and his job will be easier with Garrett on the shelf. Kenny Britt was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and avoided any final injury designation.

Bears at Saints

Analysis: Wheaton is likely to remain sidelined with a groin injury after not practicing this week, but it remains to be seen if Dontrelle Inman will know enough of the offense to be available after being traded to the Bears mid-week. The Saints will be missing a starting lineman while trying to contain the Bears' pass rush, but they should have both Michael Thomas (knee) and Willie Snead (hamstring) available, as both practiced in full Friday and avoided a final injury designation. Tackle Terron Armstead also practiced in full and is good to go, leaving the Saints in great health at this point of the season.

Falcons at Jets

Analysis: The Falcons come into this game relatively healthy, as Deion Jones and Courtney Upshaw avoided final injury designations despite being limited in practice all week. Running back Tevin Coleman was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and is also good to go for this matchup. Shell's absence means Brent Qvale will start at right tackle; neither player has impressed this season. Wilkerson continues to miss practice but figures to suit up on gameday; he's played at least 50 snaps in each of the team's last four games. Skrine's absence could open up the slot passing attack for the Falcons.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Analysis: Kalil's absence is theoretically a boost for the Bucs' front four, but with Baker questionable and Gerald McCoy not playing up to his usual standards, they may not be able to take advantage. Kuechly looks primed to return after getting in a full week of practices and being cleared from concussion protocol Friday. Dickson practiced in full Thursday and Friday and should be available in a nice matchup. Winston is questionable but did practice in full Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

49ers at Eagles

Analysis: Brown didn't practice all week for the 49ers, and if he can't go that makes the matchup even better for the Eagles' defensive line. Goodwin missed practice Thursday but was limited the rest of the week. Jason Peters is out for the year after sustaining a knee injury on Monday, and that makes the Eagles offensive line much more vulnerable. Hicks is also a big loss for the defense, especially trying to slow down the 49ers' effective rushing attack. Darby could be ready to return from an ankle injury sustained in Week 1.

Raiders at Bills

Analysis: The Raiders are shorthanded in the secondary, which could help the Bills move the ball through the air. Oakland's depth at linebacker could also be tested with three players at the position questionable. Clay and Humber remain sidelined with multiweek injuries, while Gaines is out with a hamstring injury. If he and Poyer, who missed practice all week with a knee injury, are both unavailable, it's a big blow to a Bills secondary that has played extremely well this year.

Colts at Bengals

Analysis: Kelly progressed from not practicing on Wednesday to being limited Thursday to a full practice on Friday, improving his odds at being available on Sunday and fortifying the Colts offensive line. Both injured Colts safeties followed the same practice pattern. The Bengals' receiver depth continues to be tested with two player sidelined this week, though top pick John Ross practiced in full all week and avoided a final injury designation. Cornerbacks Adam Jones and Darqueze Dennard are good to go after practicing in full Thursday and Friday.

Chargers at Patriots

Analysis: Gordon played 40 of 58 offensive snaps against the Broncos after being limited all week in practice, and he should be good to go for this game after getting in a full practice on Friday. Hightower's absence could be huge for the Chargers, as the Patriots seemed to fall apart defensively after he was injured in Week 1. Amendola was limited Thursday and Friday but sounds like he expects to play.

Texans at Seahawks

Analysis: The Texans get an upgrade at tackle, as even though Clark is out, Duane Brown is on track to return to the blind side. However, both DeAndre Hopkins and D'Onta Foreman missed practice Friday for non-injury reasons as the team deals with internal strife, putting their availability for Sunday up in the air. The Seahawks could be without two key linemen if Britt can't go, and that's an absence an already struggling line can't afford. While Michael Bennett and Earl Thomas missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, both avoided final injury designations and should be available for this matchup.

Cowboys at Redskins

Analysis: The Cowboys are getting healthy but still dealing with a few injuries on defense, thinning their depth overall. Stud left tackle Tyron Smith was upgraded to full practice on Friday and is good to go for this key divisional matchup, as is linebacker Sean Lee, who practiced in full all week. The key to this matchup is the cluster of injuries to Washington's offensive line and secondary. Williams and Scherff didn't practice all week and seem likely to join Long and Nsekhe on the shelf. Moses had two days of limited practice, but at any rate, Washington will have to make do with several backups on the line. Norman's return would be big after a week of limited practices. Breeland practiced in full all week.

Steelers at Lions

Analysis: The Steelers are down a few key players, including Gilbert, whose absence earlier this season saw a marked decline in the team's offensive line play when he missed games against the Bears, Jaguars and Ravens. Tyson Alualu will continue to fill-in for Tuitt. Golladay suffered a setback early in the week, knocking him out for at least one more game. Robinson is a massive liability on the line, but the good news for the unit is that T.J. Lang is ready to return. Tate and Ansah were limited in practice all week and will likely be gametime calls.

Broncos at Chiefs

