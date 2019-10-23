Week 8 NFL odds, picks: 49ers beat Panthers to remain unbeaten, Packers beat Chiefs without Mahomes

The NFL season is about to reach the halfway point, which means the Super Bowl contenders are starting to play themselves out. The New England Patriots (7-0) appear to be the favorites in the AFC as the conference's lone unbeaten team and don't appear to have much competition for their crown. The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) will be without Patrick Mahomes for a few weeks, but are the Patriots biggest competition to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) are a dark horse candidate to reach Miami, same with the Indianapolis Colts (4-2).

The NFC is more wide open with the San Francisco 49ers as the lone unbeaten team (6-0). The New Orleans Saints (6-1) may be the best team in the conference, going undefeated as Drew Brees has been out over a month with a thumb injury. The Green Bay Packers (6-1) are also a force to be reckoned with after seven games, as Aaron Rodgers appears back to be playing at an MVP level.

The contenders in both conferences could change over the next few weeks, but these seven teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack. Let's get to the Week 8 picks as some of the contenders will be challenged (unless you're the Patriots).

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network)

Line: Vikings -16

Can you think of a more one-sided matchup this week? Think long and hard about this (Rams face the Bengals this week). The Redskins are a train wreck on offense, ranking 30th in points (12.9) and 29th in yards per game (267.6). On top of their offensive inefficiencies, Adrian Peterson is being evaluated for an ankle injury and had an MRI. The Redskins running back may not be available to play against the Vikings, along with backup running back Chris Thompson (toe). Third-string running back Wendell Smallwood may be the starter against a Vikings defense that has allowed just 90 rush yards a game and just one touchdown on the ground all year. Good luck trying to beat Minnesota and that defense on a short week.

Pick: Vikings 34, Redskins 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Seahawks -3.5

The Seahawks are coming off a tough loss to the Ravens, but the Falcons are the perfect antidote. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hasn't missed a game since 2009, but is in danger of breaking that streak after suffering a high ankle sprain last week. If Ryan, tied for the league lead in touchdown passes, can't go ... Atlanta would turn to Matt Schaub, who hasn't started a game since 2015 and just two since he was benched as the Texans quarterback in 2013. The Falcons are a complete mess during their five-game losing streak and have a defense that is giving up 31.9 points (31st in NFL) and 387.7 yards (27th in NFL). With Russell Wilson (15 TD, 1 INT) and the Seahawks pass offense averaging 8.1 yards per pass on board, Schaub will need to put up 30 points to beat Seattle. There's an obvious mismatch here.

Pick: Seahawks 37, Falcons 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Colts -6

The Colts are coming off a big win over the Texans to take over the AFC South lead and the Broncos had a 10-day break to get over their worst loss of the year. Denver has allowed 24 sacks, which is tied for fourth-most in the NFL, but the Broncos are facing a Colts defense that has an adjusted sack rate of 6.5% (19th in the NFL). Perhaps Joe Flacco will have some more time to actually get rid of the football this week. Denver need some life in its offense, one that scores just 16 points per game (29th in NFL) and converts just 29.67% on third down (also 29th). The Colts may not have to do much to win this one if they can protect Jacoby Brissett, who has been sacked just 3.27% this year (second in the NFL). Brissett will have to win this one with his arm as Denver allows just 4.1 yards per carry. The Broncos offense just isn't good enough and the defense will have to hold the Colts to under 20 points.

Pick: Colts 21, Broncos 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Titans -2.5

A pair of disappointing teams with franchise quarterbacks selected with the top two picks in the 2015 draft that have been huge disappointments. This game lost a lot of its luster with Marcus Mariota benched and Jameis Winston struggling. Tampa is coming off a bye week after Winston threw five interceptions in a loss to the Panthers. The Buccaneers have an offense that can score with anyone (28.8 points, fourth in NFL), but average 2.2 giveaways a game. The Titans defense can present problems if Winston struggles, but how is Tennessee coming to score points with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback? Tannehill was good in his first start for the Titans and he'll be facing a pass defense that allows 304.5 yards per game (last in the league). Tennessee has to abandon the run-first offense and allow Tannehill to sling the ball off Tampa's pass defense. Tannehill should have another 300-yard game against this secondary.

Pick: Titans 30, Buccaneers 27

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Saints -9.5

The Cardinals have really turned their season around with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray, winning three in a row and averaging 29 points per game. Of course, they played three of the league's worst defenses in the Bengals, Falcons and Giants. The Saints are a much different animal, allowing just 327.9 yards (sixth in NFL) and 21 points (11th in NFL). New Orleans is in the top-10 in run defense (90.6 yards), which they'll need to stop Chase Edmonds and the depleted running back core Arizona currently has (David Johnson battling numerous injuries and is limited). Murray may need to throw the ball 40 times if the Cardinals run offense struggles, which is where the Saints will have them. Arizona's defense allows 129.1 rush yards per game, so expect a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara (if he plays) and Latavius Murray. Saints can run the ball at will against this team.

Pick: Saints 33, Cardinals 23

In London

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Rams -13

The Rams offense got back on track last week, thanks to facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL with the Falcons. Los Angeles may be facing an even worse defense in Cincinnati, as the Bengals are allowing 430.9 yards per game and 189 rush yards per game, both last in the NFL. Teams average 36.1 rush attempts against the Bengals, and for good reason as Cincinnati allows 5.2 yards per carry. Los Angeles has a simple game plan to get the Bengals to 0-8, run the football between Todd Gurley and Darrell Henderson. Gurley should have his first 100-yard game of the year as the Rams need to increase that 36.89% run play percentage. Cincinnati will be lucky to score more than 16 points against Los Angeles's revamped defense.

Pick: Rams 38, Bengals 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Bills -2

The Eagles are another team that's trending downward after getting blown out for the second consecutive week, this time coming at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys and falling a game behind in the NFC East. Philadelphia is getting limited production from its wide receiver in an offense that averages 24.4 points (14th in NFL) and 339.9 yards per game (23rd in NFL). The defense is worse, giving up 30 points in back-to-back games for the first time under Jim Schwartz. Perhaps a Buffalo offense that averages 20.2 points is the cure. The Bills defense is one of the best in the league, ranking third in points (15.2), yards (292.7), and yards per play (4.7). The Eagles offense just hasn't been consistent enough to play four quarters against anyone, averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter. The Bills are actually worse at 3.5. Philadelphia can't afford another slow start, but Buffalo will let them hang around thanks to their slow starts. Hard to pick this one, but there's so many things going wrong in the Eagles locker room right now.

Pick: Bills 23, Eagles 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Bears -4

The Chargers and Bears are two of the NFL's most disappointing teams this year, but for different reasons. The Bears defense is still incredibly good, ranking fifth in points allowed (17.5) and fourth in yards allowed (4.9). Thanks to an offense that is 31st in the league in yards per pass (5.3) and 28th in rushing (70 yards a game). The Chargers have been plagued by an anemic red zone offense that is 25th in the league at 47.83%, the latest atrocity failing to get in the end zone with Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler in the final minute in a loss to the Titans. Philip Rivers has been carrying the offense on his back with a banged up offensive line as the Chargers are 27th in the league in rushing (74.3 yards per game) and average 3.5 yards per carry. The Chargers have been one dimensional all year, but can't do it against a Bears defense that allows 3.6 yards per carry. It doesn't matter how bad the Bears offense (4.4 yards per play, 30th in NFL) is, this is a game the defense can get to Rivers easily with the Chargers in dysfunction and all the injuries on the offensive line.

Pick: Bears 24, Chargers 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Lions -6.5

The Lions have lost three straight since their 2-0-1 start and appear to be sellers at the trade deadline, trading away team captain Quandre Diggs to Seattle while No. 1 running back Kerryon Johnson is going on injured reserve with a knee injury. Detroit can still sling the football and have two excellent pass catchers in Marvin Jones (30 catches, 387 yards, 5 TD) and Kenny Golladay (25 catches, 385 yards, 4 TD). Both receivers will get to go against a Giants pass defense that allows 8.3 yards per pass (29th in NFL). The Giants have a poor rush defense as well (131.4 yards per game), but the Lions only have Ty Johnson (3.6 YPC) and JD McKissic with the absence of Johnson. Detroit can easily score off New York, but it will have to be through the air. The Lions average 277.2 passing yards a game (sixth in the NFL). They should be able to but up big numbers against the Giants.

Pick: Lions 31, Giants 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Jaguars -6

The Jets got a reality check as they didn't score a point and put up just 154 yards against the Patriots, and that was with Sam Darnold as quarterback. New York's offense is abysmal, putting up just 10.5 points (31st in NFL) and 209 yards (32nd in NFL), that's with three games of Darnold. Now they face a Jaguars defense that allows 21.1points per game (12th in NFL) and has 21 sacks, good for fourth in the league. The Jets have allowed 26 sacks, the second most in the NFL. New York has a terrible offensive line and is going up against a Jaguars defensive front that gets to the quarterback 7.6% percent of adjusted pressure rate. Guess how that's going to go? The Jaguars have to rely on Gardner Minshew's arm to get some points, since the Jets allow just 92.2 rushing yards per game (Jacksonville is fifth in the NFL in rushing). 15 points should be enough to beat the Jets.

Pick: Jaguars 17, Jets 14

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: 49ers -5.5

The 49ers have played just one team with a winning record all season, but the Panthers will be the first them they will play that are multiple games over .500. At this point, it doesn't matter ... the 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFC. San Francisco's defense is second in points (10.7) and yards allowed (223.5) and yards per play (4.2), a huge reason why the 49ers are undefeated. The 49ers run defense (90 yards per game) will be tested with Christian McCaffrey off a bye week (923 yards from scrimmage, nine touchdowns). McCaffrey is the engine of the Panthers offense, one that is averaging 31.3 points with Kyle Allen at quarterback. Allen, averaging 225.3 yards and throwing for seven touchdowns with no interceptions in four starts, will have to do more than manage the game to score points against the 49ers, who allow 133.5 pass yards per game. The 49ers have to commit to the ground game against a Panthers defense that allows 119 yards on the ground. If the 49ers can run the ball effectively (which they've done all season), they'll remain undefeated. This game is a toss-up regardless.

Pick: 49ers 24, Panthers 23

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Texans -6.5

The Raiders still have a knack for beating good teams, but things got away from them once Derek Carr fumbled in the end zone in a loss to the Packers. Oakland still averages 6.0 yards per play and is first in the league in completion percentage. The strength of the Raiders is running the football, which Josh Jacobs has back-to-back 100-yard games. The Texans allow just 84.3 rush yards, which is third in the NFL. Oakland's offense has to go through Jacobs, as the Raiders defense will be facing a Texans offense that averages 396 yards per game and 6.2 yards per play, both fourth in the NFL. The Raiders allow 27.5 points (29th in NFL) and allow 6.3 yards per play (30th in NFL). Even though the Texans don't have Will Fuller, the offense still will score points because Deshaun Watson is a mismatch for a Raiders defense that can't get off the field.

Pick: Texans 31, Raiders 28

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Patriots -12.5

There's no reason to pick against the Patriots at this point. Their defense ranks first in points (6.9), yards (223.1), yards per play (4.0) and opponents third-down conversion percentage (14.29%). The Patriots have 18 interceptions, which is double the amount of the next highest team. They also are second in the league with 26 sacks, going against a Browns offensive line that has allowed 16 sacks, but only 22 quarterback hits on the year. To beat the Patriots, the Browns will have to have short, quick throws and commit to the ground game with Nick Chubb. Cleveland is second in the NFL averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Baker Mayfield leads the league with 11 interceptions and is in a slump. Not the best time to face a Patriots defense that generates turnovers at will. Again, no reason to pick against the Patriots.

Pick: Patriots 35, Browns 17

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Packers -4.5

The Packers appear to be an unstoppable force (sans a hiccup to the Eagles), not excelling in any particular category but have a top-10 offense and defense in scoring. Where the Packers have been weak is in run defense, but have the offensive firepower to make up for it. The Chiefs are going to have to expose that with Matt Moore filling in for Patrick Mahomes for a few weeks, needing to get more than 82.3 rush yards per game. Kansas City also is 29th in run defense, allowing 148.9 yards on the ground. The Packers will have to commit to the ground game as well, especially with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams healthy going into this one. Green Bay should win this one with Mahomes out, but only if the Packers control the ground game. They're smart enough to expose the Chiefs weakness.

Pick: Packers 27, Chiefs 24

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Steelers -14.5

The Steelers aren't exactly anywhere close to the teams of yesteryear, but the Dolphins are the worst team in the league. Miami would be able to compete for a win if their defense wasn't so atrocious. The Dolphins allow 35.2 points per game and 6.6 yards per play, both last in the NFL. The Steelers don't have a dominant offense, but the defense (21.8 points, 5.2 yards per play) is enough to shut down a Dolphins offense that averages just v points per game. The Dolphins looked better with Ryan Fitzpatrick last week, but allowing 54 quarterback hits (which lead the league) is a problem, especially against a team that's tied for fifth in the NFL with 20 sacks. This will be an ugly game, but one the Steelers should win because of how poor the Dolphins offensive line is.

Pick: Steelers 28, Dolphins 17

Bye Week: Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens

KERR'S RECORD (Week 7): 8-6

KERR'S RECORD (Overall): 64-41-1 (.604 win percentage)