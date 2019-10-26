Week 8 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

Week 8 brings us just about to the midpoint of the NFL season, and this week just happens to be the first time since Week 13 of 2016 with zero divisional games on the docket. While divisional rivalries are like nothing else, it's always fun to experience certain matchups we only get to see once every four years.

On Sunday, that includes Buccaneers-Titans, a matchup that four years ago featured the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2015 NFL Draft going head to head in Week 1, but a potential rematch this year was scrapped when Tennessee chose to bench Marcus Mariota. We exported one interconference matchup to London, where the Bengals and Rams will square off in a 1 p.m. ET start time. Sunday wraps up with another AFC-NFC showdown between two first-place teams, as the Packers go to Kansas City to face a Chiefs team looking to overcome the injury to starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Enjoy our run through of Week 8, and good luck in your games!

Giants at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Lions -7.5, O/U 49



Lions -7.5, O/U 49 Current: Lions -6.5, O/U 49.5

"If you haven't been paying close attention, it might've been easy to miss the fact that Matthew Stafford is playing the best football of his career. I get it. ... But Stafford is playing like a great quarterback in Darrell Bevell's offense, at least so far this season. He's been the league's fourth-best quarterback by both DYAR and DVOA, and the fifth-best quarterback by QBR. After Jim Bob Cooter tried to turn Stafford into a quick-release, short-game quarterback, Bevell has correctly identified that Stafford's greatest asset remains his arm strength and has let him fire the ball downfield. And it's working. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, he's averaging 10.5 air yards per pass attempt -- only two quarterbacks throw the ball deep with more frequency. On Sunday, he gets a Giants defense that is 27th by DVOA against the pass." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on why the Lions are one of his best bets

Buccaneers at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Titans -2.5, O/U 46.5



Titans -2.5, O/U 46.5 Current: Titans -2.5, O/U 45.5

"Love this game and love this spot for the Buccaneers. Everyone is going to be fading Tampa because the last thing we saw from them was a disastrous "prime time" early morning performance against the Panthers in London. The Titans just won after replacing Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill and were competent offensively. But the Titans still have the same play-calling setup and they're going to try and pound the ball with Derrick Henry. It won't work as well against the Bucs, who are rested and stout against the run. The Titans are 0-2-1 against the spread as a home favorite -- most of their games have been coming back with people overreacting to a win. Tampa is 2-1 against the spread as a road dog this year. Everyone expects a disaster game from Jameis Winston but the Titans aren't good against the pass and you can bet Winston will be looking to go huge in the Winston-Mariota Bowl. Bucs win outright and easily." -- Will Brinson on why the Buccaneers are one of his best bets

Chargers at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Bears -5.5, O/U 40.5



Bears -5.5, O/U 40.5 Current: Bears -3.5, O/U 41

Will Brinson: "Pete, I think you're a sucker here for taking the Chargers."

Pete Prisco: "I will never, ever, ever take Mitch Trubisky. Ever. He is awful, that offense is awful, the playcalling is awful, they don't run the ball enough, and coming out of my mouth that's unimaginable because I love to throw the football. That offense is putrid. I do think the Chargers have some issues, obviously. But if you're gonna give me four points I'm taking them. I think this is at best a field goal game."

R.J. White: "You sound exactly like I did last week talking about the Titans offense. When I'm like, 'That's why I'm taking the Chargers. The Titans are awful, awful offense, awful playcalling, awful everything.' Well, the Chargers went in and, as Brinson says, peak Chargered all over the place and lost that game somehow. I think it's a get-right spot for a mostly healthy Bears team. I would lean to the Bears -4. ... I think Chicago can have rush success in this game against a beat-up front that's 24th in DVOA against the rush, and that's the kind of game script you need to get a good game out of Trubisky."

Seahawks at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Seahawks -6.5, O/U 52.5



Seahawks -6.5, O/U 52.5 Current: Seahawks -7.5, O/U 52.5

"The Falcons defense has proven that it can't stop anybody. It's last in plays, yards and points per drive as well as last in percentage of drives allowing a score, turnover percentage, third down percentage ... the list goes on and on. Seattle will score its points, and I'm not sure the Falcons can keep up with either a limited Matt Ryan or Matt Schaub, who is 38 and hasn't played much since 2013. With Atlanta trading away players and with the head coach all but certain to be on the way out, this is a great team to fade this week." -- R.J. White on why the Seahawks are one of his SuperContest picks in Week 8. Ryan has been ruled out, and Schaub will make his first start for the Falcons since 2005.

Jets at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Jaguars -6, O/U 41.5



Jaguars -6, O/U 41.5 Current: Jaguars -6.5, O/U 41

"I always like buying low on a team, and there's no team lower than the Jets right now. Not only were they embarrassed on Monday Night Football by the Patriots on the field, but Sam Darnold was caught on mic saying that he was seeing ghosts on the field. His play would suggest he was trying to throw the ball to them as often as possible too. Anyway, the Sam Darnold we saw on Monday night isn't the normal Sam Darnold. That's not to say there aren't picks in that arm -- there are -- but not to the extent of what we saw against New England. The Jets followed up a great performance against Dallas with a dud against New England. The real Gang Green is somewhere in between, and somewhere in between is a team that can go on the road and cover this spread against the Jaguars. While the entire world is focusing on Darnold, do you think people realize that Gardner Minshew has completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes each of the last two weeks? The spread suggests they haven't." -- Tom Fornelli on why a Jets cover is one of his best bets

Eagles at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Bills -1.5, O/U 42



Bills -1.5, O/U 42 Current: Bills -2, O/U 42

"The Bills are riding high at 5-1, while the Eagles have lost two straight and are playing a third consecutive road game. That's always tough to do. Philly isn't playing well on defense, while the Bills are good on that side. That matters. Bills take it." -- Pete Prisco on why he's backing the Bills this week

Bengals vs. Rams in London

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Rams -12.5, O/U 48



Rams -12.5, O/U 48 Current: Rams -11, O/U 47.5

I'm guessing there's a good chance you still have the Rams left as an available pick in survivor pools if you're still alive. You probably didn't use them in a Week 2 matchup with the Saints when Drew Brees was still healthy, and they lost their other two home games. Maybe you took a chance with them last week as a short favorite in Atlanta, and if so, kudos. I think this is the week to use them. Playing them on a neutral field is almost better than taking them at home considering how many different fan bases can show up for L.A. games, and the Rams have familiarity with London after a 33-0 win over the Cardinals there two years ago. They're certainly far superior to a Bengals team that does nothing well, making them the biggest lock of the week to win straight up.

Cardinals at Saints



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Saints -9.5, O/U 48



Saints -9.5, O/U 48 Current: Saints -11.5, O/U 48

"Kyler Murray is going to have a long day against this defense and with Drew Brees possibly coming back at a super-loud stadium unlike anything he has seen yet in the NFL. The Cardinals come in with three straight wins but have some big issues on defense, still, and that New Orleans offensive line will give them fits. Latavius Murray will find plenty of joy even if Alvin Kamara sits." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Saints are one of his best bets

Broncos at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Colts -6.5, O/U 43.5



Colts -6.5, O/U 43.5 Current: Colts -5.5, O/U 42

"I like Indianapolis a lot. Joe Flacco is bad, and the Broncos' offensive line keeps getting flagged. The Colts are really playing well. Jacoby Brissett has a great offensive line in front of him. I give Denver no shot." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on why the Colts are one of his best bets

Panthers at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: 49ers -5.5, O/U 41.5



49ers -5.5, O/U 41.5 Current: 49ers -4.5, O/U 42

"The 49ers have had the easiest strength of schedule in the NFC through seven weeks (.282, no other team in the NFC is below .400). Their six wins wins have come over teams that are a combined 11-28, which isn't exactly impressive. Now, before 49ers fans start sending me hate mail -- which my mailman seems to enjoy delivering -- I would like to point out that I've been highly impressed by the 49ers defense, which is definitely one of the best in the NFL. However, the same can't be said for their offense. The 49ers have literally been given one of the easiest schedules in the NFL and Jimmy Garoppolo has still looked like a completely below average quarterback. Through seven weeks, he's fumbled five times and he's thrown six interceptions. As a matter of fact, he's thrown an interception in five of the 49ers' six games this year, which hasn't come back to bite them just yet, because the team's defense has been so good. If Garoppolo is having trouble against bad teams, just imagine what's going to happen when he actually plays a decent defense." -- John Breech on why he thinks the Panthers will upset the 49ers

Raiders at Texans

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Texans -6.5, O/U 51



Texans -6.5, O/U 51 Current: Texans -6.5, O/U 51.5

"In a matchup between two of the NFL's most unpredictable teams, let's go with the Raiders winning a wild, high-scoring affair on the road in Houston. While Deshaun Watson should have a field day against Oakland's 31st ranked pass defense, Derek Carr should have similar success against Houston's 29th ranked secondary. The difference in this game could be Oakland's fifth ranked run defense as well as their sixth ranked rushing attack, led by rookie sensation Josh Jacobs." -- Bryan DeArdo on why he's predicting the Raiders pull off the upset

Browns at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Patriots -12.5, O/U 45.5



Patriots -12.5, O/U 45.5 Current: Patriots -10.5, O/U 44

"New England's defense has been historically dominant throughout the first seven games of the season and are fresh off their second shutout of the season, while forcing New York's Sam Darnold to commit five turnovers. The offense has struggled a bit, but are seemingly finding their footing and just acquired receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons. The Browns, meanwhile, have been a disappointment to this point with the offense and defense not living up to the preseason standards that were set. Also, Freddie Kitchens vs. Bill Belichick is all I need to hammer New England in this one." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Patriots will win and cover yet again

Packers at Chiefs



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Packers -3, O/U 48



Packers -3, O/U 48 Current: Packers -5, O/U 47.5

I'm on a stellar run picking games involving the Packers. Not only have I hit on my last 10 ATS picks in Packers games, I've also been correct on 29 of my last 33 ATS picks involving Green Bay.

Dolphins at Steelers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Steelers -14.5, O/U 43



Steelers -14.5, O/U 43 Current: Steelers -14, O/U 43.5

Senior analyst Larry Hartstein is the No. 1 NFL expert on SportsLine after seven weeks thanks to a stunning 28-14 ATS run in his last 42 picks. He's entered a strong pick on the Monday night game, and here's why that's important.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!