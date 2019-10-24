Week 8 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way football parlay pays 6-1
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just revealed his top Week 8 NFL parlay.
The NFC's only unbeaten team, San Francisco, gets its stiffest challenge yet when the 49ers host the surging Panthers on Sunday. The 49ers are 6-0 straight-up and 4-2 against the spread, while Carolina has won and covered its last four behind backup quarterback Kyle Allen. That's one of several intriguing showdowns on the NFL Week 8 schedule, along with 7-0 New England (-13) hosting rested Cleveland and 6-1 Green Bay (-4) visiting the Matt Moore-led Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions and locking in NFL picks. Before you make any NFL parlays, you need to see the Week 8 NFL expert picks and best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.
A beloved national treasure, Hammer is 23-13 on his NFL best bets dating to last season. Already twice this season, Hammer swept his NFL best bets. Anyone who parlayed those picks was rewarded with 6-1 payouts. This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Hammer has locked in his top three NFL Week 8 picks. We can tell you Hammer is backing the Colts (-5.5) against visiting Denver, which just traded No. 1 receiver Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco.
"I give Denver no shot," Hammer told SportsLine. The Broncos are coming off a 30-6 home loss to Kansas City and now rank 29th in scoring at 16.0 points per game. Indianapolis' defense is the healthiest it's been all year. So, it could be a long day for 34-year-old Joe Flacco, who's tossed just one touchdown pass over the last three games.
Goldberg also has a strong take on Eagles vs. Bills, and an especially confident play on Panthers vs. 49ers, the must-see NFC showdown of the week. The line is way off in that game, according to Goldberg.
What are Hammer's NFL Week 8 best bets? And what side of the Panthers vs. 49ers spread should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 8 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 23-13 run.
