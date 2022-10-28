The Indianapolis Colts will have a new starting quarterback when they host the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Colts announced that Sam Ehlinger will start under center going forward, as the veteran Matt Ryan has underwhelmed. The Colts are 3-3-1 and clearly looking towards the future. Ehlinger starred at Texas in his college career and played well in this summer's preseason. The Commanders, meanwhile, will start Taylor Heinicke as Carson Wentz recovers from injury. The Colts are 3-point favorites in the latest Week 8 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. Which Week 8 NFL lines should you target with your Week 8 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 8. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 8 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Buffalo Bills (-11.5) to cover against the Green Bay Packers. The Bills have excelled in virtually every aspect of the game in 2022, and they'll look to continue doing so against the Packers at home on Sunday Night Football.

While much has been made of the Bills' explosive offense, the club also boasts a stout defense. Buffalo has allowed just 281.5 yards per game this year, the stingiest defense in the league. That's more impressive given that the Bills have already dangerous teams like the Dolphins, Ravens and Chiefs. The Packers will certainly have their work cut out for them against this defense. Aaron Rodgers will need to conjure up some serious magic with his meager weapons if he's going to stop Green Bay's three-game losing streak. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 8 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that will win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 8 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 8 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 8 NFL best bets from a model on a 148-107 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.