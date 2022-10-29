Two teams on opposite ends of the NFC standings will meet when the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Vikings sit in first place in the NFC North at 5-1, while the Cardinals are in last place in a cluttered NFC West at 3-4. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is third in the league in receiving yards with 654 and his 14 yards per touch is a league-best. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are in flux. A home win over the Saints last Thursday, Arizona's first home win since last season, was still marred by broadcast cameras catching quarterback Kyler Murray yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Vikings are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Week 8 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 8 NFL lines should you target with your Week 8 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 8. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 8 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Buffalo Bills (-11.5) to cover against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers entered the season light at the receiver position, and are now facing even tougher times.

Allen Lazard, the nominal No. 1 receiver in the Green Bay offense, is out this week because of a shoulder injury. The Packers are already behind the eight-ball given their offensive limitations and their impending date with Buffalo's excellent defense, but not having a full selection of weapons to throw to would make avoiding a fourth straight loss extremely difficult for Green Bay. That is one reason the Bills are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 8 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that will win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 8 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 8 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 8 NFL best bets from a model on a 148-107 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.