Two NFC West rivals will meet on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers will be eager to deploy newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey, who could benefit from his first full week of practice with his new team. The standout tailback got 10 touches in limited action last week, totaling 62 yards on eight carries and two catches. Los Angeles would do well to contain McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel so that they can improve upon their disappointing 3-3 record. The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Week 8 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. Which Week 8 NFL lines should you target with your Week 8 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 8. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 8 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Buffalo Bills (-10.5) to cover against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have sputtered and no longer look like an elite team. Green Bay was dealt a surprising 23-21 loss by the Washington Commanders last Sunday, and the week before was beaten 27-10 by the Jets at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers has precious few options to throw to, which means the Packers have to lean on their running game, yet the Commanders were able to hold AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones to just 38 yards on the ground. That is one reason the Bills are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 8 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that will win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 8 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 8 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 8 NFL best bets from a model on a 148-107 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.