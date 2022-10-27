The Tennessee Titans won their fourth straight game last Sunday, beating the Colts 19-10 at home. Running back Derrick Henry ran for 128 yards on 30 carries, while the defense racked up three sacks and two interceptions. The Titans currently sit atop the AFC South standings with a 4-2 record, and they'll try to create separation on Sunday when they battle the Houston Texans (1-4-1), who are coming off a lopsided loss to the Raiders. The Titans are two-point favorites in the latest Week 8 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. Which Week 8 NFL lines should you target with your Week 8 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 8.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Buffalo Bills (-11.5) to cover against the Green Bay Packers. The Bills are coming off their bye week firing on all cylinders. Buffalo enters this matchup averaging 440.8 yards per game, which ranks first in the NFL. The Bills also feature the league's No. 1 scoring defense, giving up just 13.5 points per contest.

Meanwhile, the Packers have lost each of their last three games, falling to the Jets, Commanders and Giants. Green Bay has failed to eclipse 22 points during their losing skid and SportsLine's model expects they'll struggle again on Sunday Night Football. The model is predicting Buffalo's defense will hold the Packers to just 17 points, helping the Bills cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that will win outright.

What are the model's top Week 8 NFL picks?