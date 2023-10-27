The New York Jets have won just two of their last seven meetings against the New York Giants. The two in-state rivals will now collide on Sunday as part of the Week 8 NFL schedule. The Jets have been profitable for bettors in recent weeks, covering the spread in four of their last six games. The latest Week 8 NFL odds list the Jets as three-point favorites, but should you include them in your Week 8 NFL parlay picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 8 NFL schedule, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will visit Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Will Stafford lead his team to victory on the road, or will the Cowboys cover as 6.5-point favorites and come through for anyone backing them with their NFL bets? Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 8. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 8 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 8 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Kansas City Chiefs (-7) to cover on the road against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have struggled against the Chiefs in recent years. In fact, Denver is 0-10 in its last 10 meetings against Kansas City. The Broncos have also lost eight straight games at home against the Chiefs.

The Broncos are coming off a 19-17 victory over the Packers, but they've struggled on the defensive side of the ball. Denver's defense is giving up 424.7 yards per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. In addition, the Broncos managed to score just eight points in the first meeting against the Chiefs this season. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw for just 95 yards in that defeat and SportsLine's model expects he'll struggle again on Sunday, a big reason why the Chiefs cover the spread in 66% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 8 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing several favorites that win with plenty of points to spare. You can only see the model's NFL Week 8 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 8 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 8 NFL best bets from a model on a 173-122 run on top-rated picks, and find out.