Week 8 NFL Picks: Vikings cruise in London and all of Pete Prisco's best bets

By all accounts, Week 7 in the NFL was a brutal one for all of us making picks against the spread.

I went 1-4, and got lucky to do that with the Raiders. That dropped me to 15-19-1 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest. That's depressing, but it's made easier by the knowledge that most in the contest were hot garbage last week.

My partners on the Pick-Six Podcast -- Will Brinson and Nick Kostos -- went a combined 0-10. One of my editors -- R.J. White, the best picker of us all -- went 1-4 and told me the top 11 consensus picks in the contest were all losers.

So I guess I will take my 1-4.

I went with the dogs last week, so I'm going with some big favorites this week, which I normally don't like to do. I have five favorites on my picks, which probably means the dogs are coming.

I went against two teams from the West Coast playing early starts on the East Coast by taking the Eagles over the 49ers and the Bills over the Raiders. I almost took the Patriots over the Chargers, but the injury to Pats linebacker Dont'a Hightower is too concerning.

Here are the rest of my picks as I move away from the dogs -- and, hopefully, be a total dog again with my picks.

Vikings -9.5 at Browns (in London)

I studied the Minnesota defense on tape this week, and it is impressive. It is a unit that can rush the passer, has linebackers that can fly, plus two stars in the secondary in corner Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith. They will make it brutally tough on DeShone Kizer this week. The Browns won't have Joe Thomas to stabilize the line either. This won't be pretty.

Eagles -12.5 vs. 49ers

The 49ers got manhandled by the Cowboys last week after playing five close games to open the season. The Eagles are playing as well as any team in the league right now. That's why this number is bloated, but I think the 49ers have faced a brutal early-season schedule that will catch up with them here. The Eagles are playing on a short week, but at home that's not as big a worry. Carson Wentz keeps it rolling.

Bills -2.5 vs. Raiders

The Raiders face a tough travel week and early start against a Buffalo team that is playing well. The Oakland defense is a horror show right now, and I don't think Derek Carr can bail out the Raiders in this one. Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy both have big days. Bills take it.

This is a tough task for rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Texans. The Seattle defense, even without Cliff Avril, seemed to get back on track last week against the Giants. It looked fast and nasty again. I think that carries over here against Watson, who hasn't seen a defense this good.

Cowboys -2 at Redskins

The Redskins are banged up in a lot of spots, especially on the offensive line. The Cowboys have a revamped pass rush, which will make it troubling for Kirk Cousins. The Cowboys are playing consecutive road games and that is tough, but the Redskins' injuries make me lean to the Cowboys here. Dallas takes it.