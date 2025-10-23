1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

This may not be the Bills' finest start to a season; can someone play run defense? But Allen remains the most fearsome dual threat at the position. That is, of course, unless his chief AFC rival keeps surging back into MVP form. More on him below.

2 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Now that he's got his full arsenal out wide, Mahomes is moving with a different aura. It's no wonder oddsmakers are quickly pivoting to call him an MVP favorite. Relying heavily on his legs a few weeks ago, he's back to attacking from all angles. (+4)

3 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Surgical is the best way to describe Goff. The guy can be rushed with elite pressure, but he's now on pace for his third straight 30-touchdown season in Detroit. The Lions are a powerhouse in part because of his resilient precision.

4 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

We don't yet know whether Jackson will take the field, or be at full speed, as Baltimore looks to save its season post-bye. The fact the dynamic former MVP was back at practice suggests the Ravens could be in for a massive offensive boost.

5 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

The savvy Prescott is airing it out with more confidence than we've seen in years. It helps to have some combo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens out wide, but his bombs-away efficiency is truly carrying Dallas in high-scoring affairs. (+1)

6 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Almost halfway through his age-37 season, Stafford has been more upright than some of his own weapons. Not only that, but he's slinging it with the looseness that defined his first days with Sean McVay. His 17 passing scores lead the NFL. (+1)

7 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

The machismo will never be questioned with Mayfield, who practically dragged the Buccaneers to their first five wins alongside rookie Emeka Egbuka. What can be questioned is whether he can survive in such an injury-ravaged setup. (-5)

8 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Predicting Hurts' output is a fool's endeavor, because he wins in lots of ways, many of them not so pretty. But he can still air it out when he's needed. Even without major ground support this year, he's also controlling the rock, with just one pick. (+3)

9 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

The Patriots' suave second-year starter is elevating his comrades every single week. No one boasts a better completion rate (75.2%), and only two others are averaging more yards per throw (8.6). That downfield touch is a sight to behold. (+1)

10 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Love has been a bit streaky at the helm of Matt LaFleur's attack, but you can attribute some of that to the inconsistencies of his protection. He's got a spicy test upcoming in Green Bay's prime-time date with the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers. (-6)

11 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

For most of his 2024 Vikings stint, Darnold was surprisingly resilient even when his aggression got him in trouble. That's carried over to Seattle, where he hasn't allowed turnovers to break his will. He and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are dangerous. (-2)

12 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

It's wild Rodgers isn't making more headlines for his vintage touch after an offseason of the media yapping about his future. He's not been perfect, but he's certainly tossing the ball with more ease and timely accuracy than most 41-year-olds. (+1)

13 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Are you still struggling to believe? We can resonate; Jones is benefiting a lot from the rejuvenated legs of Jonathan Taylor. But the accuracy has been there even in critical spots. Maybe he really is the perfect fit for Shane Steichen's offense. (+1)

14 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

The buzz of a pristine start has worn off for Herbert, but that's partially because the Bolts hero now spends so much time evading rushers, facing the second-highest pressure rate (44.1%) among quarterbacks. Good thing he's a freak athlete. (-2)

15 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Nix plays like the kind of quarterback who will struggle to ever crack the top 10 but never drift outside the top 20: He's streaky and quite dependent on defensive support, but his quick release and scrappiness make him a comeback king. (+3)

16 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

What Williams lacks in steady rhythm (he's completing just 61% of his throws) he tends to offset with never-say-die effort and mobility. Fortunately Ben Johnson's Bears have gained steam on the ground and on defense to help him out. (+1)

17 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

Since the end of his stellar rookie year, Stroud has proven quite vulnerable to Houston's other holes, namely a lack of sturdy protection. Now both of his top wideouts are also banged up. That's not exactly a recipe for efficient pocket passing. (-2)

18 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

The Jaguars started 4-2 under new coach Liam Coen, before falling again in Week 7. But most of their success has come on the defensive side. Lawrence is still a gifted, albeit mercurial, thrower, but his biggest issue is a lack of trusty blocking. (-2)

19 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB

He might be kind of scattershot pushing the ball through the air, but look at his receiving corps right now. This kid at least has the Giants competitive, which is saying something. He remains a rugged spoiler, especially on the move. (+3)

20 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Sidelined for Arizona's last two, Murray is expected to be back under center after the bye. But should he be? The biggest indictment of his play was probably the fact Jacoby Brissett actually moved the offense consistently in his absence.

21 Carson Wentz Minnesota Vikings QB

Wentz is pretty much the same roller coaster he's been for years, producing both head-scratching efforts and dazzling toughness. It's not entirely his fault J.J. McCarthy's emergency fill-in. (-1)

22 Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB

Another week, another dose of iffy Brock Purdy availability as the 49ers' top quarterback nurses a lingering toe injury. Jones might finally be sliding to Earth after a hot start for Kyle Shanahan, but he remains a reasonable ball-control point guard.

23 Joe Flacco Cincinnati Bengals QB

It's going to be hard for Flacco to match the flair of his prime-time shootout with the Steelers, which seemingly breathed new life into the club's downfield passing attack. Or maybe he's just built for these half-season stretches of heroism? (+6)

Bruised up after Atlanta's ugly defeat at the hands of the physical 49ers, Penix has the arm to be a difference-maker, but indecision and erratic accuracy, coupled with curious play-calling, has the Falcons very dependent on Bijan Robinson. (-5)

25 Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers QB

Just when Bryce Young finally seemed to be turning a corner as a leader of the offense, the Panthers are set to turn to their grizzled backup in Dalton, with Young struggling to put weight on a newly injured ankle. They just need to stay afloat.

26 Marcus Mariota Washington Commanders QB

It's been a year of many Band-Aids for Jayden Daniels, who recently returned from a knee sprain only to now exit with a hamstring issue. Mariota can offer some of Daniels' smooth scrambling, but throwing with regularity is a real concern.

27 Spencer Rattler New Orleans Saints QB

Rattler has been solid, if unspectacular, for much of his trial run as new coach Kellen Moore's starter. Things finally took a turn for the worse in Week 7 with three picks. Rookie Tyler Shough may be on the doorstep of an opportunity here. (-1)

28 Tyrod Taylor New York Jets QB

Jets owner Woody Johnson had no issue throwing jabs at Justin Fields' inefficiencies this week. The natural next step is for coach Aaron Glenn to entrust Taylor, his aging but seasoned backup, with a full workload. It may or may not work.

29 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

There was a time, not long ago, when opposing teams at least gave Tagovailoa the benefit of the doubt as a tight-window passing machine. Now, it's as if no one respects anything Miami does through the air. The turnovers are abundant. (-4)

30 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

Speaking of turnovers, Smith barely had any chances to give the ball away in his latest outing, but that's because Las Vegas couldn't advance down the field. Pete Carroll wants to win now, but his old friend has thrown into traffic more than most. (-2)

31 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Ward basically gets a pass from national critics because of the Titans' woeful situation; they only recently pivoted to an interim coach. But his laser arm has also too often been overshadowed by sketchy accuracy and loose ball control.

32 Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB