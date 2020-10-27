Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continue to distance themselves from the rest of the pack in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. Each has had to overcome difficult circumstances to put their teams in a position to compete every week. The victories are not piling up but that will come in time.

While the top of the list was stagnant, the bottom of the list became very tight. There were a handful of additional players that had a strong argument to make the list: Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, Jaguars running back James Robinson, Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, etc. ... The rookie class has been impressive as a whole and their contributions should be felt for the better part of a decade.

Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings.

The 2020 rookie class has been sensational despite a shortened, unorthodox offseason. My list of rookies that stood out in film study this week reached 40-plus. Rather than listing them all, here are two that just missed the cut: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson.