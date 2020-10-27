Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continue to distance themselves from the rest of the pack in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. Each has had to overcome difficult circumstances to put their teams in a position to compete every week. The victories are not piling up but that will come in time.
While the top of the list was stagnant, the bottom of the list became very tight. There were a handful of additional players that had a strong argument to make the list: Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, Jaguars running back James Robinson, Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, etc. ... The rookie class has been impressive as a whole and their contributions should be felt for the better part of a decade.
Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings.
|1
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Joe Burrow continues to put up monster numbers despite playing behind an already awful offensive line that lost two starters over the course of Sunday's game against the Browns . When Cincinnati gets their defense and offensive line figured out, they will be a problem.
|2
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
|Justin Herbert has had to overcome a lot as well. The team was without Austin Ekeler , Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga this week. Coming into the season, the offensive line was viewed as a weakness and Herbert has helped mask some of those issues. They took care of business against Jacksonville.
|3
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR
|Justin Jefferson was on a bye this week but there were not many top of the line performances from the elite rookies this week so he maintains his spot in the Top 3.
|4
Mike Onwenu New England Patriots G
|Michael Onwenu's body of work has been really impressive this season. He has started at three of the five positions along the offensive line and has quickly endeared himself to arguably the most strict head coach in football.
|5
Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS
|Antoine Winfield Jr. came up with his first interception this week on a tipped pass by Mike Edwards . Winfield nearly got one last week against Aaron Rodgers . The defensive front seven has been rallying to the quarterback, which allows the defensive backs to play more loosely.
|6
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers T
|Maxx Crosby gave Tristan Wirfs fits at times but Wirfs often bent without breaking. Mekhi Becton may shoot back up this list as he starts playing more but there is a lot of ground to make up on Wirfs.
|7
Chase Young Washington Football Team DE
|Chase Young led the team in tackles this weekend but that was not difficult to accomplish. He has not been in the sack column since Week 2 so it appears likely that he will fall short of the impressive numbers put up by Nick Bosa , Josh Allen and Maxx Crosby last season.
|8
Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions G
|Matthew Stafford threw for over 350 yards in a wild win over the Falcons . His pocket was clean all day as Jonah Jackson and others provided protection.
|9
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR
|CeeDee Lamb did not record a single reception in a walloping at the hands of Washington. It was an awful performance all the way around for the Cowboys . The quarterback play likely has a lot to do with his struggles but it is unfair to give him the benefit of the doubt when others are playing so well.
|10
Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR
|One of those receivers playing well is Tee Higgins . Higgins has 27 receptions for 410 yards and three touchdowns this season. Joe Burrow is looking to him a lot and the quarterback-receiver relationship is blossoming. Cincinnati could easily move on from John Ross , A.J. Green and still be fine at the wide receiver position. In fact, they should move on from Ross and Green; last year actually.
|11
Derrick Brown Carolina Panthers DT
|Derrick Brown has been a wrecking ball in recent weeks. He is flying off the ball, shooting gaps and drawing double teams. He is doing everything for a Panthers defense that has improved weekly.
|12
Antonio Gibson Washington Football Team RB
|Antonio Gibson deserves a larger share of the workload in Washington. He is a versatile player with very little tread on the tires coming from a Memphis team that did not really feature him as a wide receiver or running back.
|13
Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB
|The Bears finally hit a rough patch but it was not so much about Jared Goff and the passing game. They accounted for just 219 yards passing. Johnson finished with two tackles and one pass deflection.
|14
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire got off to a hot start in the opener but has not been as involved since. Considering the team recently signed Le'Veon Bell , it is difficult to imagine that his role will expand during the second half of the season.
|15
Harrison Bryant Cleveland Browns TE
|Harrison Bryant's role has been limited this season but he has played well every week. The Florida Atlantic product has not been included because it was unfair to other rookies that have played a larger share of the snaps. On Sunday against the Bengals, he recorded two touchdowns and continues to block at a high level.
The 2020 rookie class has been sensational despite a shortened, unorthodox offseason. My list of rookies that stood out in film study this week reached 40-plus. Rather than listing them all, here are two that just missed the cut: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson.