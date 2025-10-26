Arguably the most interesting matchup in Week 8 pits the 4-1-1 Green Bay Packers against the 4-2 Pittsburgh Steelers on 'Sunday Night Football.' While both teams have playoff aspirations, it's also the first time that Aaron Rodgers has faced his former team since leaving Green Bay before the 2023 season. Rodgers has thrown for 1,270 yards with 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions thus far. His replacement for the Packers, Jordan Love, has tossed 10 touchdowns to only two interceptions, while throwing for 1,438 yards. Rodgers can become the fifth quarterback to defeat all 32 teams with a victory.

With emotions running high on Sunday in Pittsburgh, which team is worth backing? Green Bay is a 3-point road favorite with the over/under at 45.5 points. Week 8's remaining slate should tell us plenty, especially with Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Brock Purdy (toe) and Jayden Daniels (hamstring) among the big names who have been ruled out. Before making any Week 8 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Top Week 8 NFL picks

After diving into all 13 games on the NFL Week 8 schedule, Cohen likes the Eagles (-7.5, 43.5) to exact revenge for a blowout 34-17 loss on Thursday night in Week 6. The Eagles won't have A.J. Brown (hamstring), but Cohen still thinks Philadelphia will be able to exploit a New York defense coming off a pitiful performance last week, especially since Brian Burns, who leads the NFL with nine sacks, is questionable to suit up.

"It's inexplicable how the Giants gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter to lose to Denver last week. One of the most improbable NFL results you'll ever see. How their defensive coordinator still has a job is beyond me. While they crushed Philadelphia two weeks ago on Thursday night, look for the Eagles to exact some revenge in Week 8. Though Saquon Barkley has looked like a shell of himself this season, the passing game is showing signs of life with Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith having big games in Week 7. Look for them to cover the touchdown spread on Sunday. Eagles 28, Giants 18". See his other Week 8 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 8 NFL score predictions

