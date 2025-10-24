We're nearing the end of October and we're nearly halfway through the 2025 NFL season as Week 8 is underway. We all love watching a good passing game, and the NFL is made up of a ton of talented, star-level wide receivers. Some of these receivers have great matchups and opportunities to have big games in Week 8, and we've highlighted three big-name wideouts and created a three-leg parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook that pays better than 5-1. If you are interested in NFL betting and making parlays of your own, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide, which also shares advice on NFL player props.

NFL Week 8 star receivers parlay

Final odds: +538 (wager $100 to win $538)

A.J. Brown Over 65.5 receiving yards

Is the Eagles' passing game fixed? Jalen Hurts had his first 300-yard game of the season last week, and he's had 280 or more each of Philly's last three games. Brown had his second 100-yard game of the year last week, and he had 80 yards the week prior, which came against the Eagles' Week 8 opponent, the Giants. Philly hasn't got much going in the run game this year, and it's clear Brown has been frustrated by the team's lackluster passing attack. Brown made things happen last week with 121 yards and two scores on just four receptions, so perhaps Philly will look to air it out more now.

Courtland Sutton Over 59.5 receiving yards

We call this the bet against the Cowboys strategy. Dallas' defense is horrible, and it's especially bad against the pass. The Cowboys are constantly in shootouts both because their offense is good but also because the defense the most passing yards and third-most points per game in the league.

Sutton is the Broncos' best receiver and while Nix has not been especially sharp in Year 2, Sutton has 469 receiving yards and three scores. This is a game where Nix should be peppering his top receiver, and Sutton should be able to clear 59.5 yards on his typical volume.

Rome Odunze Over 56.5 receiving yards

Like the Cowboys, the Ravens' defense has been awful to start 2025, allowing the most points, fifth-most passing yards and third-most total yards per game so far. Some of that has been due to injury but even when Baltimore had its top players on the field, it struggled to stop anyone.

The Bears have won four in a row, even as the offense has been shaky. Odunze started the year with five touchdowns in four games, but he's had just four catches for 63 yards over the last two weeks. This is a good bounce-back spot for the second-year receiver. Plus, the Ravens expect Lamar Jackson back at quarterback, which means this contest has shootout potential given Chicago's defense hasn't been very good in 2025, either. That would certainly bode well for Odunze backers.