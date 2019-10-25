Week 8 parlay betting: Panthers a live 'dog vs. 6-0 49ers and more teasers, parlays and underdogs we love

The 49ers have been one of the most impressive teams in the league over the first seven weeks of the season, beating all comers en route to a 6-0 record. But we're going on record to say that their stellar run ends on Sunday.

Not only do both of us love the Panthers with the points on Sunday, our buddy Pete Prisco is on the upset train as well. We all took the Panthers as a best bet on Friday's Pick Six Podcast (which you can listen to below), but Prisco is also calling for an outright win for Carolina.

"I don't think you need the points in this game. I think the Panthers are going there and winning the game outright," Prisco said. "The way their defense is playing, and coming off a bye I think they're going to get after that banged-up offensive line, get after [Jimmy] Garoppolo and choke off the run. The Panthers and Kyle Allen are going to San Francisco and winning the game."

Both of us agree, putting the Panthers in our underdog moneyline parlays. If you're just looking for straight picks, you can check out Brinson's best bets in his Friday column and White's SportsLine selections for Week 8.

You can hear more about all our best bets, leans and more with Pete Prisco on Friday's Pick Six Podcast. Give it a listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:

If you want to get in on the parlay action, make sure to sign up for Parlay Pick 'Em to play every week for a million-dollar jackpot and our $10K season prize.

Odds via Westgate as of Friday.

Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week

Panthers +5.5 at 49ers

Raiders-Texans Over 51.5

Browns-Patriots Under 45.5

Odds: +600

We're going to get one of these dammit! This week, having gone 0-fer on the season so far, it's time to throttle back and just pick three teams. That was legitimately all we could come to a consensus with as well, so that works out pretty nicely.

Perhaps you prefer visual form? (This is a way for me to say follow the Pick Six Podcast on Twitter and Instagram!)

🚨WEEK 8 PICK POD🚨@WillBrinson moves to 27-16 on the season, with @rjwhite1 breathing down his neck fresh off a 🔥 4-1 week.



DO IT -> https://t.co/k09ZTlItq4 pic.twitter.com/aVUtO3Z7rC — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 25, 2019

Brinson's ML underdog parlay

Panthers +190 at 49ers

Buccaneers +120 at Titans

Odds: +538

Same deal as above. It's time to simplify things and just get a W here. No need to keep hemorrhaging units in the name of a big pay day. So with that in mind, we're just doing two games. It's an NFC South underdog special that doesn't involve the Falcons. As noted above, I believe both of these teams will win outright and I think they provide good value on the moneyline in addition to the number. If you're dying to get a three-team parlay, I would say to include the Raiders (+260) or Broncos (+190) as a payout boost. I went 2/3 on this last week and I don't want to force something in that I'm not as confident in. Let's just hit a two-teamer and call it a day.

White's ML underdog parlay

Bucs +120 at Titans

Panthers +190 at 49ers

Chiefs +155 vs. Packers

Odds: +1527

We're swinging for the fences again after coming so close last week, putting a three-team parlay together that was +1900 when I released it on Wednesday (so hopefully you jumped on it then). The Bucs and Panthers represent playing our away teams off a bye trend and hoping both can win outright. The Chiefs are playing the value with the home team after a huge swing and hoping Andy Reid can figure something out. I'll also note that five of the Packers' last six games were at home, so their value is likely slightly inflated by the market anyway due to racking up wins playing an advantageous schedule. Feel free to take out whichever side you like the least and go for a still nice payout of anywhere between +550 and +800.

We came close to having our second cash of the year in this space, with our +1200 three-teamer coming one yard short of pulling it off when Melvin Gordon fumbled at the goal line. We did nail the Cardinals and Saints upsets.

White's six-point teaser

Bucs +8.5 at Titans

Colts +0.5 vs. Broncos

Odds: -140

We're rolling with the Bucs again here and following our data that says they make for a nice play off the bye on the road, especially when DVOA thinks they're clearly the better team in the matchup. We're able to push them up through three and seven, making them our best teasing team this week. For the other leg, we're taking a Colts team that's looking better and better to get a win at home against a Broncos team that has started to turn the page on 2019 by trading away one of their best receivers.

The teaser of the week is just 3-4 this year after a 12-5 run in 2018, but we were able to cash last week after teasing the Texans up to 7.5 and seeing them lose by seven. The Patriots came through without needing a sweat.