This has not been the rookie season many expected from Ashton Jeanty after he was the No. 6 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there is plenty of blame to go around the Las Vegas offense, which ranks 31st in the NFL at 14.7 points per game this season. The Raiders are coming off their bye, though, after being shut out by the Chiefs, and that additional time to prepare for a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars could lead to better offensive success. The rookie has five of the Raiders' 10 touchdowns this season, and the SportsLine Machine Learning Model has Jeanty among its top picks for Week 9 anytime TD scorer bets at +105 odds at online sports betting sites. The model also has a few other top picks for Week 9 anytime touchdown scorer bets, including Josh Jacobs to remain on a roll for the Green Bay Packers, and Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze to cash for Week 9 anytime TD scorer bets.

Targeting anytime touchdown bets is one way to approach Week 9 NFL betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model can help you find value to add to your Week 9 NFL picks. It can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest bet365 bonus code, where new users receive $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

Best Week 9 NFL anytime touchdown picks:

Josh Jacobs, Packers (-145)

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (+105)

Rome Odunze, Bears (+125)

Parlay these picks for +625 odds with a DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free: (odds subject to change)

Josh Jacobs, Packers (-145)

Jacobs has scored a touchdown in six of seven games this season, including in each of the last four contests. The Packers RB1 has seven touchdowns over his last four games, with three different two-touchdown performances. He's second in the NFL with nine rushing touchdowns entering a contest against the Panthers, who allowed 216 yards and two touchdowns to Buffalo running back James Cook last week. The Panthers are allowing 4.6 yards per rush, which ranks 24th in the NFL, and even at -145 odds, the model sees strong value in Jacobs scoring a touchdown, which he does in 80% of simulations.

Click here to bet on Jacobs as a Week 9 anytime touchdown scorer at DraftKings, where new users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (+105)

The Raiders' rookie has scored half of Las Vegas' touchdowns this season (five), with three rushing and two receiving scores. Las Vegas was shut out by the Chiefs in its last game, but the Raiders are coming off a bye, and that additional time between games could lead to a more successful game plan. Jeanty has four touchdowns over his last four games, and he's played more than 60% of snaps in four of his last fives games as he grasps a better concept of being an NFL running back and the Raiders' offense. The Raiders play the Jaguars, who are coming off a 35-7 loss to the Rams in Week 7, and the model projects Jeanty to score in 70% of simulations, compared to his implied odds of 48.78%.

Click here to bet on Jeanty as a Week 9 anytime touchdown scorer at FanDuel, where new users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

Rome Odunze, Bears (+125)

Odunze was a touchdown-scoring machine to begin the season, scoring at least once in each of the first four games of the year. He's gone scoreless over his last three weeks, though, but he remains a featured part of the offense, averaging seven targets per game over that span. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had seven receptions for 114 yards on 10 targets last week against the Ravens, and he's been Chicago's leading receiver in three of seven games this season. Starting running back D'Andre Swift (groin) is out, which could lead to more passing against the Bengals, who have the worst scoring defense in the NFL. The Bengals are allowing 31.6 ppg, including 39 points to the previously winless Jets last week. The model projects Odunze to score in 64% of simulations, returning strong value at +125 odds.

Click here to bet on Odunze as a Week 9 anytime touchdown scorer at FanDuel, where new users receive $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

Want more Week 9 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL picks for some top anytime touchdown scorer NFL player props for Week 9. Now, get NFL Week 9 projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the model's best bets for every Week 9 NFL game, including Falcons vs. Patriots, 49ers vs. Giants, Chiefs vs. Bills Finally, SportsLine expert RJ White, who is 84-72 (+1067) over his last 156 NFL picks, has locked in multiple Week 9 NFL picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets.

Want more huge paydays? The model has also built a five-leg Week 9 NFL parlay that would pay almost 25-1. Check out the model's Week 9 NFL parlay only at SportsLine. Visit SportsLine to see the parlay.