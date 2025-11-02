Week 8 saw just one game decided by single-digits, but should that have an impact with your Week 9 NFL predictions? The NFL odds have a mix of slim NFL lines and wide ones, as there are five games with a spread of under a field goal, as well as five contests with a line of more than a touchdown. Perhaps the focal point of many with their Week 9 NFL bets will be Chiefs vs. Bills (+2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen meet for the 10th time, with Mahomes holding the 5-4 edge. The team that has outright won has also prevailed versus the spread in each of those nine matchups, and that trend is just one part of a Week 9 NFL betting guide.

Should your Week 9 NFL picks include Mahomes, Allen, Travis Kelce or James Cook as part of your NFL DFS strategy, within Fantasy football lineups or among NFL player props? Other close spreads include Giants vs. 49ers (-2.5), Colts vs. Steelers (+3.5), Seahawks vs. Commanders (+3) on Sunday night and Cowboys vs. Cardinals (+3) on Monday night. If you are looking for NFL picks, NFL parlays, Fantasy football rankings or NFL DFS picks for Week 9, SportsLine has you covered with its proven model, Machine Learning Model and team of experts. Join SportsLine here, and for a limited time get your first month for $1 using promo code CHAMPIONSHIP.

NFL parlay picks could generate massive payouts

SportsLine's model has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL betting picks since its inception, so those picks can confidently be used to fill out NFL parlay picks on betting apps. The model has built a five-team parlay for Week 9 that pays 25-1, and one of the legs is the Packers (-14, 44.5) covering against the Panthers. The model has Green Bay covering in almost 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick, and the rest of the five-team parlay can be found here.

NFL DFS picks from top experts

SportsLine has a DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times and uses info from the SportsLine Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. It has the Bears' Caleb Williams as one of its top value picks at quarterback, while Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren is among the best values at running back for Sunday's main slate. Here are its complete Week 9 NFL DFS rankings.

Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings has locked in his projections for every Fantasy relevant quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. Not only do you get statistical projections as well as Fantasy point totals for every player in different scoring formats, but Cummings also includes DFS prices and values to help build winning DFS lineups each week. He has the Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr. as a top-15 Fantasy running back in PPR formats. Get his full Week 9 Fantasy and DFS projections right here.

Fantasy rankings to help you win your matchups

SportsLine's model simulates every game 10,000 times, which has helped it produce better Fantasy rankings than human experts over the last few seasons. It has revealed its Week 9 Fantasy football rankings that can be used to make start-sit decisions. The Chargers' Oronde Gadsden II is projected to be a top-five Fantasy tight end this week, and the model also has full rankings for every position right here.

Advanced NFL model simulates every game 10,000 times

SportsLine's model enters Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and has revealed picks for every Week 9 NFL game. One of its favorite picks is the Chargers (-9.5) covering versus Tennessee, which cashes well over 50% of the time. You can find the model's picks for every NFL Week 9 game here.

NFL Vegas expert picks revealed

SportsLine has an expansive team of NFL experts who provide quality betting advice for every game on the schedule. R.J. White, who is 37-15-3 (+2114) over his last 55 ATS picks in Vikings games, is backing Detroit (-8.5) to cover versus Minnesota. "[J.J. McCarthy] was terrible for seven of his eight quarters played prior to missing six weeks with a high ankle sprain, and now he returns against a Lions defense that should be more whole in the secondary than the unit that shut down the Bucs two weeks ago. The Vikings defense struggled to stop Kimani Vidal, so I don't like their chances against the Lions' star RB duo. This feels like a game the Lions should lead by double-digits by the third quarter, and I don't like McCarthy's chances of getting a backdoor cover." White's NFL best bets for Week 9 can be found here.

Eric Cohen, who is 79-41-1 (66%) on his straight-up NFL picks this season, has exact score predictions for all 14 games in Week 9. He is high on the Steelers (+3, 49.5) to upset the Colts, 26-24, on Sunday. Hit any of his exact score picks and you're looking at a payout well over 100-1. That pick, along with his prediction for every game, is available here.

Seahawks vs. Commanders 'Sunday Night Football' picks

After losing on MNF last week, Washington will look to right the ship on SNF versus Seattle (-3.5, 46.5) coming off a bye. These teams have alternated wins and losses over their last six regular season games, with the Seahawks prevailing in their last meeting. The SportsLine model projects Jaxon Smith-Njigba to top all receivers in Week 9 in Fantasy football points. It has also spread, money line and total picks for 'Sunday Night Football'. See the Commanders vs. Seahawks picks from the advanced model here.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals 'Monday Night Football' picks

Kyler Murray is expected to return on MNF in a homecoming game as the Dallas native and the Cardinals visit the Cowboys (-2.5). Arizona is 7-1 versus Dallas over their last eight matchups including three straight wins in Dallas. This game has the highest total (54) of the Week 9 NFL schedule, and the advanced model from SportsLine has the Over hitting, with the teams combining for 59 points. SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert R.J. White has made his spread pick, and even though both teams enter off losses, White says the unit of one team is coming off "its best game of the season." See White's Cardinals vs. Commanders picks here.