Week 9 NFL DFS: Get Freeman, Kamara out of your DraftKings and FanDuel lineups

Whether you're entering daily fantasy football cash games or tournaments on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to know which players DFS pro Mike McClure hates this week.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season. He has cashed multiple tournament lineups already and done it by staying away from massive busts.

In Week 8, he recommended avoiding Terrelle Pryor and Jordan Reed, both overpriced. Instead, he rostered running back Mark Ingram. The result? Pryor and Reed combined for just one catch for 5 yards. Ingram, who was a value at $7,200 on FanDuel last week, had 99 total yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Now, McClure has revealed a list of five players he absolutely hates for any daily fantasy football tournament, 50-50 cash game, or head-to-head contest for NFL Week 9. Avoid them all like the plague:

1. Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons: Freeman suffered a shoulder injury last week and has been limited in practice all week. He's expected to play, but McClure isn't expecting a normal workload this week, so he recommends fading him in favor of Tevin Coleman.

2. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: McClure believes Kamara's price is inflated on DraftKings even though he is still clearly the No. 2 back behind Mark Ingram. McClure loves Kamara's long-term value, but he's too expensive on DraftKings this week.

3. Will Fuller, WR, Texans: Fuller has been a touchdown machine, but his current production simply isn't sustainable until he sees a significant increase in targets, especially with Tom Savage under center. Fuller is another player McClure likes long-term, but he can't justify paying $7,000 for single-digit targets and no Deshaun Watson.

4. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks: The Redskins are a good matchup for the team overall, but this isn't a great spot for Baldwin. Russell Wilson has a number of healthy options and McClure expects those players to be more involved again this week.

5. Jack Doyle, TE, Colts: Doyle was brilliant in Week 8 thanks to the 14 targets he saw. Don't expect 12 catches again this week, even in a great matchup against the Texans. If you're looking for a value tight end, McClure strongly prefers saving cap space and grabbing Benjamin Watson at $2,700.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for tournaments this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 9 optimal lineup from a professional DFS player who has rostered multiple profitable lineups already this year and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.