Week 9 NFL expert picks and Vegas predictions: Browns, Jaguars cover
R.J. White went deep in the Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past four years.
There's plenty of NFL news to dissect heading into Sunday's action. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) and Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) remain questionable heading into Sunday's showdown between Kansas City and Minnesota, a game in which the Chiefs are 2.5-point underdogs. The Chargers (+3.5), meanwhile, are coming off an impressive road victory over the Bears and now face a Green Bay Packers team that has won four consecutive games. Should Philip Rivers and the Chargers be among your top NFL picks on Sunday? Can Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears rebound from a disappointing 17-16 loss by taking down Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday? Philly is a 4.5-point favorite according to the latest NFL odds. And can Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens (+3) to a career-defining victory over Tom Brady and the Patriots on Sunday Night Football? Those are the types of questions fans will have to ask themselves before locking in their Week 9 NFL bets.
Picking NFL games has been extremely profitable if you've listened to CBS Sports NFL editor R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of White's NFL expert picks over the last two-plus seasons, you'd be up over $2,700. Smart bettors tail his selections.
White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst, and over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 235-187 on NFL picks against the spread. The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has also cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. Now, he's back and crushing his SuperContest selections again in 2019.
So far this season, White has gone 23-17 on his SuperContest picks, easily cashing with the Giants (+6.5) and Seahawks (-6.5) last week. This week, we can tell you White loves the the Browns (-3) on the road against the Broncos.
"The worst part of the Browns' schedule is over after consecutive games against the Rams, Ravens, 49ers, Seahawks and Patriots, five teams with a combined 31-7 record," White told SportsLine. "That means this is the low point of Cleveland's stock, and as such we're getting them at a favorable line against a Broncos team that has no reason to fight with Brandon Allen at quarterback. Even if their defense (fifth in points per drive allowed) has another strong game here, the Browns' offense only needs to get to 17 points to expect a cover, something they should accomplish with a run-based approach."
Another pick White is all over in Week 9: The Jaguars (+1) cover the spread against the Texans in London.
"I believe Gardner Minshew's progress from the 13-12 loss the Jaguars suffered in his first career start will be enough for them to win this game," White told SportsLine. "The Texans' defense has gotten progressively worse since that game, and they rank just 22nd in net yards per attempt. Even if the Jags are down in the second half, I think Minshew can come from behind and win against Houston's mediocre secondary. On the other side of the ball, the Jags front can have success against a Houston offensive line that's getting healthier, but still isn't 100 percent. The Jags lean on their familiarity with this London trip and get the win."
White also is calling for a favorite to cover with ease on Sunday. The line is way off in this game, White says. He's only sharing which teams to pick at SportsLine.
So which teams should you back in Week 9? And which team cruises to a cover? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in Week 9, plus see which favorite covers with ease, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.
