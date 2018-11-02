Week 9 NFL injuries: Stefon Diggs on wrong side of questionable, Cooper Kupp returns for Rams

The Vikings may be without one of their two elite receivers on Sunday when the Lions come to town for a divisional matchup. The team listed Stefon Diggs as questionable to play with a rib issue after he missed practice all week, but teammate Aldrick Robinson is acting like Diggs won't be out there.

Aldrick Robinson said "with Stefon out, a lot of guys are going to play more. Me, Tread and Zylstra -- all of us are going to play more." #Vikings holding out hope Stefon Diggs (rib, questionable) can play, but they've prepared to go without him. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) November 2, 2018

In another interesting twist in that game, Lions cornerback Darius Slay appeared on the injury report for the first time on Friday as limited with a shoulder injury. If Diggs is in fact sidelined, the Vikings offense would have a much easier time moving the ball through the air if Slay is also out.

The Rams get one of their key offensive weapons back this week, as Cooper Kupp (knee) was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and avoided being listed on the final injury report. Kupp missed two full games after suffering the injury in Week 6, but he's back just in time for what could be an NFC Championship preview against the Saints.

Other teams that are dealing with issues at the receiver position include the Jets and Browns. For the Jets, Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are both listed as questionable to face the Dolphins. Enunwa has just one catch in two appearances for the Jets since Week 4, while Anderson was held to three catches or less in each of his first seven games before having to sit out last Sunday.

The Browns will have Jarvis Landry available, but the depth chart behind him remains a mystery. Rookie Antonio Callaway went from fine on Wednesday to limited by an ankle injury on Thursday to not practicing Friday, and at this point he seems unlikely to play. The offense could desperately use Rashard Higgins back from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 5, and he's questionable for Week 9 after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Damion Ratley and Breshad Perriman are the other options if those two receivers can't go.

We'll hit the injury reports for every game on Sunday and Monday below to get you ready for your Fantasy and NFL picks decisions.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Lions at Vikings (-5)



Lang and Ansah have been dealing with long-term injuries for the Lions, but Slay popped up on the injury report for the first time on Friday as limited with a shoulder issue. Late-week injuries are typically not a good sign for a player's availability on Sunday. Running back Theo Riddick (knee) is ready to return to action after missing a few games with a knee issue. The Vikings are still dealing with injuries to several key players, but there's a chance several play on Sunday. If Cook is active, he's expected to see limited snaps, and the absence of Diggs, who didn't practice all week, would be far more impactful to the offense. A poor Vikings offensive line needs to get Reiff back this week, while Rhodes would be a big boost to the back end in defending against Matthew Stafford.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Chiefs (-8) at Browns

The Chiefs could get Houston back this week after he managed a limited practice on Thursday and Friday, which is the same practice schedule that Hitchens participated in after his injury last week. Receiver Tyreek Hill was limited on Thursday due to a groin issue but returned to full practice Friday and is good to go. The Browns could be extremely shorthanded at receiver, with Callaway looking most in doubt after being downgraded to DNP on Friday. Harrison also missed practice Friday, while Tretter has a chance to return this week after being upgraded to limited on Friday. Randall didn't practice at all this week yet the team is holding out hope he'll suit up.

Steelers at Ravens (-3)

It appeared on Wednesday that Gilbert would be ready to return for this game after getting in a full practice, but he was limited on Thursday and didn't practice at all on Friday, all but ensuring he'll miss this pivotal matchup. Burns suffered an ankle injury in practice before popping up on the injury report Friday. Defensive end Cameron Heyward didn't practice Friday due to illness but avoided a final injury tag. The Ravens have massive injury issues on the offensive line, with both starting tackles ruled out and their left guard questionable after a pair of limited practices. That's not a great situation with T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree coming to down. Collins returned to a full practice on Friday after missing Thursday completely, improving his outlook for the game.

Buccaneers at Panthers (-6)

The Bucs will have to make do without their disappointing running back in this matchup, but the big news is McCoy and Curry both getting in full practices on Friday. That should put the pair on track to return for this game. The Panthers are mostly healthy heading into this one, though Smith is set to miss another game. That worked out well for D.J. Moore last week, as the Panthers got their rookie first-round pick the ball in different ways in order to create offense. Expect more of the same here.

Jets at Dolphins (-3)

The Jets' top two receivers draw questionable tags after not practicing earlier in the week but being upgraded to limited on Friday. If neither can go, that would leave Jermaine Kearse as the team's top option in the passing game. Running back Eli McGuire was activated from injured reserve and appears on track to play in this matchup. Tankersley tore his ACL in practice this week, which puts the Dolphins' secondary in more of a hole. But Howard was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, putting him on track to play in this matchup. Stills got in a limited practice on Friday but seems like a long shot to suit up this week.

Falcons at Redskins (-1.5)

The Falcons remain without their No. 1 kicker with Bryant sidelined all week, and Alford will join him on the sidelines coming out of the team's bye. Receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip) missed practice on Thursday but managed a limited session Friday and avoided a final injury tag. Washington suffers a big loss on the offensive line with Williams out after reportedly undergoing surgery on his thumb, a procedure that should sideline the tackle multiple weeks. The skill positions continue to deal with a host of injuries, and if Bibbs can't go after being limited all week, the team will have to lean even more on Adrian Peterson, who has been dealing with a shoulder issue.

Bears (-10) at Bills

Robinson and Mack were both upgraded to limited at Bears practice Friday, but it's up in the air whether either will be able to play this week. Receiver Taylor Gabriel was dealing with a knee issue earlier in the week but is good to go for this game. Nathan Peterman is expected to start at quarterback this week, though Allen did get in a limited practice for the first time on Friday before being ruled out. Neither Anderson nor Edmunds practiced all week, but the team isn't ruling them out to get cleared from their concussions in time for this game.

Texans at Broncos (-1)

The Texans go into this road matchup with several defensive players in doubt, as all five of their questionable players were limited in practice all week. That includes Coutee, who the team can afford to not rush back after trading for Demaryius Thomas earlier in the week. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot) was also limited all week but is good to go. Freeman was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday, improving his chances of returning for this matchup after earning a questionable tag. Hamilton will likely see a bump in playing time after the Demaryius Thomas trade, but not this week, as the rookie has been ruled out along with a few key players on the defensive side. That list doesn't include Von Miller (knee), who was upgraded to a full practice on Friday.

Chargers at Seahawks (-1)

Chargers: DE Joey Bosa (foot), DE Chris Landrum (hip), LB Kyzir White (knee) OUT; RB Melvin Gordon (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE



DE Joey Bosa (foot), DE Chris Landrum (hip), LB Kyzir White (knee) OUT; RB Melvin Gordon (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: G Jordan Simmons (calf), CB Neiko Thorpe (groin) DOUBTFUL; RB Chris Carson (hip), LB K.J. Wright (knee), S Bradley McDougald (knee) QUESTIONABLE



Bosa remains sidelined coming out of the bye after he had Week 9 as a target date for return early in the season. The Chargers have struggled to find consistent pass rush without the star end. Gordon has been limited in practice this week but has a chance to play. If he can't go, Austin Ekeler would see the lion's share of the work. The Seahawks could be without Carson in the running game after the back popped up on the injury report for the first time on Thursday. That would put an increased workload on Mike Davis and rookie Rashaad Penny. Wright made his season debut last week but has taken it slow in practice leading up to this game.

Rams (-1.5) at Saints

Rams: CB Sam Shields (illness) QUESTIONABLE



CB Sam Shields (illness) QUESTIONABLE Saints: DE Marcus Davenport (toe) OUT



The Rams get back receiver Cooper Kupp from a knee injury for this key game after he was upgraded to a full practice on Friday and avoided a final injury designation. Shields missed practice on both Thursday and Friday before drawing a questionable tag. Like Shields, Alvin Kamara missed practice Thursday due to illness, but he was back as a full participant on Friday and is good to go.

Packers at Patriots (-5)

Allison was downgraded to DNP on Friday, leaving him unlikely to play in this game, while Cobb was upgraded to a full practice, putting him on the good side of questionable. Even if Cobb returns, Marquez Valdes-Scantling figures to retain a role in the passing offense. Tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) and center Corey Linsley (knee) are both good to go on the O-line. The Patriots just about have a full starting offense on the injury report save for their quarterback. All 13 questionable players were limited on Friday except Grigsby, who missed practice Thursday and Friday. The Patriots' offensive line has played well this year, but they'll be tasked with keeping things rolling without Mason.

Titans at Cowboys (-5)

Titans: TBA



TBA Cowboys: TBA



Analysis to come.