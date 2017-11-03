Week 9 NFL injury reports, picks, Fantasy: Flacco, Cutler, Parker, Ertz questionable

Several teams are coming out of their Week 8 bye much healthier, but the Ravens, who played on Thursday night last week, remain rife with injuries despite having extra rest time for this Sunday's matchup with the Titans. While Tennessee has just three players on their final injury report, the Ravens list 15 players with final injury designations for Week 9, including quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco was the recipient of a brutal hit in last Thursday's game, which placed him into the concussion protocol. Though he's practiced in full all week, Flacco has yet to receive final clearance to play, and as a result he's listed as questionable for this game. Ryan Mallett would start if Flacco can't go.

On the other side of that Thursday night game, the Dolphins look like they'll head into their Sunday night matchup with the Raiders with everyone available. Jay Cutler missed last week's game with a rib injury but practiced in full all week and is listed as questionable. DeVante Parker also practiced all week, setting him up to see his first action since Week 5.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz joined the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury, which caused him to be limited in practice both Thursday and Friday. His loss could be big for the Eagles, as they face a Broncos team with excellent cornerbacks and may be looking to get big production from the tight end position.

The Cowboys looked incredibly banged up heading into the week, but several key players avoided final injury designations for Sunday's big matchup with the Chiefs. Dez Bryant (knee) is good to go after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday, as is left tackle Tyron Smith (back, hip), who was upgraded to a full practice Friday. One offensive player whose status is in doubt is Cole Beasley, as he's questionable to play while recovering from a concussion though he also practiced in full Friday.

Injuries must be accounted for when making Fantasy and picks pool/gambling decisions, and we've taken care of a lot of the legwork for you by collecting all the final injury reports in one place. Below you'll see the game status of every player on each team's injury report if they're ruled questionable or worse a few minutes after they're in. We'll also give quick thoughts on how those designations affect your decisions for Week 9.

Before we get to the injuries, here are some Week 9 Fantasy resources to give you even more help with setting your lineups:

And if you're undecided about who you should back in picks pools or at the sportsbook, here are our Week 9 picks:

On to the injuries as they develop. Check back throughout Friday (and check back Saturday for the Monday night game):

Broncos at Eagles

Broncos: OT Donald Stephenson OUT; WR Emmanuel Sanders, G Ron Leary, LB Todd Davis QUESTIONABLE



OT Donald Stephenson OUT; WR Emmanuel Sanders, G Ron Leary, LB Todd Davis QUESTIONABLE Eagles: TE Zach Ertz, CB Ronald Darby QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Sanders looks like he could return to action after getting in limited practices this week. That's good news for a team that's had to give too many snaps to Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor in recent weeks. Ertz picked up a hamstring injury on Thursday, and that puts his availability for Sunday into doubt. His presence is crucial for the Eagles, with their receivers set to do battle with Denver's excellent group of cornerbacks.

Rams at Giants

Rams: None



None Giants: OL Justin Pugh, C Weston Richburg, DE Olivier Vernon, DE Kerry Wynn, LB B.J. Goodson OUT; CB Donte Deayon QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Rams come out of their bye as the league's healthiest team, as only one player was on their practice report this week with an injury: rookie receiver Josh Reynolds, who nonetheless avoided an injury designation after practicing in full Thursday and Friday. The Giants lose their best lineman with Pugh battling a back injury, so the Rams could dominate in the trenches all game. The New York defense is also down two key members with Vernon and Goodson ruled out. Sterling Shepard is ready to see his first action since Week 5, and he'll return as the de facto No. 1 receiver.

Buccaneers at Saints

Buccaneers: TBA



Saints: TBA



Analysis to come.

Bengals at Jaguars

Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd, LB Kevin Minter OUT; WR Brandon LaFell, DE Michael Johnson QUESTIONABLE



WR Tyler Boyd, LB Kevin Minter OUT; WR Brandon LaFell, DE Michael Johnson QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee, OT Cam Robinson, G A.J. Cann QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: LaFell was able to practice in full Thursday and Friday but still draws a questionable tag for this matchup. If he can't go, the Bengals would presumably lean more on rookie John Ross with Boyd also out. The Jaguars come into this game relatively healthy, and though Lee might miss the game after getting just one limited session in this week, Dede Westbrook is ready to come off the IR and make his first appearance of the season. Robinson was limited all week while Cann picked up a triceps injury in Friday's session.

Falcons at Panthers

Falcons: LB Duke Riley OUT



LB Duke Riley OUT Panthers: OT John Theus, C Ryan Kalil OUT; RB Fozzy Whittaker, G Trai Turner QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Top running back Devonta Freeman has been limited in practice all week with abdomen and shoulder injuries, but he avoids drawing a final injury designation for this matchup, making him good to go for the healthy Falcons. Kalil has only managed to play 15 snaps for the Panthers since Week 1 and remains sidelined, but Turner practiced in full on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Cam Newton was limited in practice all week but like Freeman avoids a final designation.

Colts at Texans

Colts: RB Matt Jones, OLB John Simon, CB Quincy Wilson OUT; OT Anthony Castonzo QUESTIONABLE



RB Matt Jones, OLB John Simon, CB Quincy Wilson OUT; OT Anthony Castonzo QUESTIONABLE Texans: DE Joel Heath, OLB Dylan Cole OUT; CB Johnathan Joseph QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Castonzo managed to practice in a limited fashion Friday after missing the rest of the week, giving him a shot at playing on Sunday. The big news for the Colts this week was obviously Andrew Luck being ruled out for the season, but Jacoby Brissett has played better than could have been expected for this team. The Texans didn't give Chris Clark a final designation, meaning he'll be back to manning the blind side with Duane Brown traded to Seattle. Lamar Miller and Jadeveon Clowney also avoid designations after being upgraded to a full practice on Friday. The Texans will of course be without Deshaun Watson, who was lost to a torn ACL in practice this week.

Ravens at Titans

Ravens: RB Terrance West, WR Michael Campanaro, S Chuck Clark OUT; QB Joe Flacco, WR Jeremy Maclin, WR Mike Wallace, TE Nick Boyle, TE Maxx Williams, TE Vince Mayle, OT Ronnie Stanley, C Ryan Jensen, DT Michael Pierce, LB Tim Williams, CB Jimmy Smith, S Lardarius Webb QUESTIONABLE



RB Terrance West, WR Michael Campanaro, S Chuck Clark OUT; QB Joe Flacco, WR Jeremy Maclin, WR Mike Wallace, TE Nick Boyle, TE Maxx Williams, TE Vince Mayle, OT Ronnie Stanley, C Ryan Jensen, DT Michael Pierce, LB Tim Williams, CB Jimmy Smith, S Lardarius Webb QUESTIONABLE Titans: G Quinton Spain OUT; TE Delanie Walker, LB Nate Palmer QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Ravens continue to be brutalized by injuries, though of the players listed as questionable, only four were unable to practice in full Friday: Boyle, Pierce, Maclin and Stanley. Flacco has practiced in full all week but has yet to be cleared from his concussion. Maclin has been limited all week, while Wallace was limited Thursday but returned to a full practice Friday. Walker missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited in practice Friday. First-round pick Corey Davis practiced in full all week and is primed to see his first action since Week 2. Marcus Mariota completely avoided the injury report after dealing with a hamstring injury before the bye.

Cardinals at 49ers

Cardinals: TBA



49ers: TBA



Analysis to come.

Redskins at Seahawks

Redskins: TE Jordan Reed, TE Niles Paul, G Shawn Lauvao, DE Matt Ionnadis OUT; OT Trent Williams, OT Ty Nsekhe, C Spencer Long DOUBTFUL; RB Rob Kelley, WR Jamison Crowder, G Brandon Scherff, LB Martrell Spaight, CB Bashaud Breeland, S Montae Nicholson QUESTIONABLE



TE Jordan Reed, TE Niles Paul, G Shawn Lauvao, DE Matt Ionnadis OUT; OT Trent Williams, OT Ty Nsekhe, C Spencer Long DOUBTFUL; RB Rob Kelley, WR Jamison Crowder, G Brandon Scherff, LB Martrell Spaight, CB Bashaud Breeland, S Montae Nicholson QUESTIONABLE Seahawks: G Luke Joeckel, FS Earl Thomas OUT; RB C.J. Prosise, WR Tanner McAvoy, DT Sheldon Richardson, LB Bobby Wagner, CB Jeremy Lane, SS Kam Chancellor QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Redskins remain decimated on the offensive line, with three starters either out or doubtful and Scherff earning a questionable tag. They could also be severely shorthanded at the skill positions, with Reed out and Kelley and Crowder in doubt. That's all bad news traveling cross country to face a great Seahawks defense. Thomas has been ruled out for Seattle, and their defense struggled immensely last year after he went down. With several other key defenders questionable, the battle when Washington has the ball could be waged between two extremely shorthanded units.

Chiefs at Cowboys

Chiefs: WR Albert Wilson, LB Dee Ford OUT; LB Justin Houston QUESTIONABLE



WR Albert Wilson, LB Dee Ford OUT; LB Justin Houston QUESTIONABLE Cowboys: CB Chidobe Awuzie, K Dan Bailey OUT; WR Cole Beasley, WR Noah Brown, DT Maliek Collins QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: Houston was downgraded from limited early in the week to no practice on Friday, throwing his status into doubt. With Ford still out, it makes it more likely the Chiefs will activate Tamba Hali, who returned to practice this week, from the PUP list. Beasley, who is recovering from a concussion, gradually increased his workload in practice this week, getting a full session in Friday. Bailey will again be replaced by Mike Nugent this week.

Raiders at Dolphins

Raiders: CB David Amerson, CB Gareon Conley, CB Demetrius McCray OUT; FB Jamize Olawale, G Gabe Jackson, LB Marquel Lee, LB Cory James, LB Nicholas Morrow, S Karl Joseph QUESTIONABLE



CB David Amerson, CB Gareon Conley, CB Demetrius McCray OUT; FB Jamize Olawale, G Gabe Jackson, LB Marquel Lee, LB Cory James, LB Nicholas Morrow, S Karl Joseph QUESTIONABLE Dolphins: QB Jay Cutler, WR DeVante Parker, G Jermon Bushrod, DE William Hayes, DE Andre Branch QUESTIONABLE



Analysis: The Raiders are dealing with cluster of injuries at cornerback, which should make things easier for a Dolphins pass game that has struggled this year. None of the players listed as questionable were able to practice in full this week, so there could be more absences that open things up for the Dolphins offense. The Dolphins had everyone practice in full on Friday, and all five players listed above should be available, including Cutler, who's returning from a rib injury, and Parker, who hasn't played since Week 5.

Lions at Packers

Lions: TBA



Packers: TBA



Analysis to come.