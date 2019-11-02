Week 9 NFL odds, picks, schedule, how to watch and stream: Expert picks against the spread, survivor, more

A potential AFC Championship preview is on the cards for Sunday night, as the Ravens welcome the Patriots to Baltimore. It's a matchup of one of the league's top offenses, spearheaded by Lamar Jackson, going up against what looks like one of the best defenses in recent history, led by future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick.

Before we get to the main course, however, we have a day stacked with great games. It kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET with the Jaguars making their latest trip to London, this time to face the Texans in a game with massive implications for the AFC South race. Speaking of, the AFC South leading Colts will then take on a Steelers team looking to stay hot, while the Vikings and Chiefs battle in Kansas City as the home team looks to rebound from last week's loss to another NFC team in the Packers. In the late afternoon slate, those same Packers will try to keep rolling in Los Angeles, while the Browns hope a second-half hot streak starts in Denver.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run through of Week 9, and good luck in your games!

Texans vs. Jaguars in London

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)



Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Texans -2.5, O/U 47



Texans -2.5, O/U 47 Current: Texans -1.5, O/U 46.5

Pete Prisco: "I like the Jaguars, but I like the over in this game. I think this total will go way over. (Gardner) Minshew is going to have a big day throwing the football ... This is his opportunity to show he should stay in as the starting quarterback, because there's a lot of talk that (Nick) Foles is coming back, particularly if [Minshew] doesn't play well here. ... I think (Deshaun) Watson plays well here, there's no Jalen Ramsey to take away (DeAndre) Hopkins. I love the over in this game."

R.J. White: "I have a best bet on the over as well. It's gonna be much different than that 13-12 Houston win, which was Minshew's first start. Jacksonville's offense has scored 26-plus in four of their last five, and they have the big yardage numbers to back it up ... Texans have seen their last four games go over 50 points as the defense is falling apart ... Houston's offense is fifth in points per drive, so I think they'll be able to succeed ... I would lean toward the Jags as well on the spread, but the over is my best bet."

Will Brinson: "I love the over too, so we can put that in as the first play in the consensus Pick Six double-D parlay."

Prisco: "I wanna ask you guys this ... if [Minshew] plays well, would you keep him in?"

Brinson: "Yes! ... Foles is not your long-term answer, right?"

Prisco: "No, but I'm hearing rumblings that if Foles is ready to go, they might go back to him, and some of the things that are being said is the Saints game, they threw some things at [Minshew] and he wasn't ready for them, or he might not be ready down the stretch for some of the things that get thrown at him. But let's just say he throws for 330 (yards) and two (touchdowns), you gotta keep him in."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Redskins at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Bills -10, O/U 36.5



Bills -10, O/U 36.5 Current: Bills -10.5, O/U 36.5

This is going to be the popular survivor pool pick of the week for whoever has the Bills thanks to Dwayne Haskins getting the start for Washington. But that might not be as many people as you'd expect, considering the Bills got to beat up on the Dolphins at home a couple weeks ago. Plus, I'm not that thrilled with pinning my hopes on a Buffalo offense that ranks 27th in the league in points per drive. You could definitely see this one turning into a low-scoring ugly game where one defensive play on either side decides it. So think long and hard before locking Buffalo in as your play, and consider a solid team at home against an inferior opponent. The Eagles, Seahawks and Panthers could all qualify there. I'd be tempted to actually go with the Browns as my pick, even with how ugly they've looked this season. I'll tell you more about that below.

Titans at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Panthers -3.5, O/U 41



Panthers -3.5, O/U 41 Current: Panthers -3.5, O/U 42

"The Panthers return home after an awful showing last week against the 49ers. Kyle Allen remains in as the starter, and he will bounce back here. The Titans are 2-0 with Ryan Tannehill, but he will suffer his first loss as the starter here." -- Pete Prisco on why he loves the Panthers to cover

Prisco made the Panthers one of his best bets on Friday's Pick Six Podcast, which you can check out above. You can see all of his Week 9 predictions in his Wednesday column.

Bears at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Eagles -4.5, O/U 44



Eagles -4.5, O/U 44 Current: Eagles -4.5, O/U 41.5

"The Bears are at a point of crisis on offense and I don't see it getting better. Mitchell Trubisky will suffer. Philly found its physical approach a week ago and sticking with the run game will serve it well here. The Eagles are getting healthier by the week and found some nice chemistry on the offensive line last week as well. This is a classic example of teams headed in different directions. The Bears defense will only bite its tongue so long if this suspect offense continues, and the tension on that sideline will be thick." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Eagles are one of his best bets

La Canfora is 15-11-1 with his best bets after going 2-1 last week, and he has two more plays for Week 9. You can see which other teams he loves by checking out his Friday column.

Vikings at Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Vikings -2.5, O/U 48



Vikings -2.5, O/U 48 Current: Vikings -2.5, O/U 48

"The twist here is that I don't really need to make two picks because I'm taking the Vikings either way. That's right Andy Reid, I'm not going to play your mind games. I don't care who you start at quarterback, I'm picking against your team no matter what. The odd thing about this game is that if I should be concerned with any quarterback on the field, it's probably the one who plays for Minnesota. As you've probably heard at some point over the past few years, Kirk Cousins always seems to lose whenever he plays against a team with a winning record and the Chiefs have a winning record (Cousins is 6-27 in his career against teams with a winning record). The good news for the Vikings is that Cousins might not even have to throw a pass for them to win. Going into Week 8, the Vikings have the NFL's leading rusher in Dalvin Cook and they're also averaging 160.1 yards per game on the ground, which is the third-best number in the NFL this year." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Vikings no matter what on Sunday

Breech is 7-1 picking Vikings games and 79-41-1 straight up overall this year. You can see the rest of his predictions, including final scores for every game, in his Tuesday column.

Jets at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Jets -5.5, O/U 41



Jets -5.5, O/U 41 Current: Jets -3, O/U 42.5

"Sam Darnold has been seeing ghosts for the past few weeks, but Halloween will be yesterday's news by Sunday. The second-year quarterback has thrown seven interceptions in the last two weeks, but he gets a break against the winless Dolphins. Miami's secondary is nothing to write home about, and they just lost their top cornerback, Xavien Howard, to injured reserve due to a knee injury. We all know that the Jets are better than they have played over the past couple of weeks, and I think all of the recent drama could light a fire under this team. ... As far as the Dolphins go, they seemed like they were improving every week until the Pittsburgh Steelers came along. While they dominated in the first quarter, the Steelers quickly flipped the script and scored 27 unanswered points to win by 13. The Dolphins looked absolutely atrocious in the second half of that Monday night game and I'm not sure if they can rebound on a short week." -- Jordan Dajani on why he he thinks the Jets win and cover on Sunday

Dajani also explains why he has other road favorites like the Browns and Cowboys winning and covering in his Thursday column, which you can check out here.

Colts at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Pick 'em, O/U 43.5



Pick 'em, O/U 43.5 Current: Pick 'em, O/U 40.5

"There are mixed opinions about this Steelers team and this defense. Some people believe Pittsburgh is capable of still making a playoff run, while there are lots of skeptics out there questioning the notion. I think I fall somewhere in between: I wouldn't count them out, and they could EASILY be above .500 right now with a couple of breaks going their way ... I just have a feeling Pittsburgh comes out and turns this into a meat grinder and finds a way to win. They're allowing less than 75 rush yards per game on average over the last four weeks. Mason Rudolph looked good in the second half on Monday. Yeah, it was the Dolphins, but he was spinning the ball and getting JuJu Smith-Schuster involved. If he can maintain that play against a banged-up Colts secondary, Pittsburgh can take care of business. It'll come down to a field goal late but I trust the home team here." -- Will Brinson on why the Steelers are one of his best bets

Brinson is coming off an ugly week with his best bets, ending a scorching run by going 1-5, but he's still six games over .500 on the season. See who else he loves this week in his Friday column.

Lions at Raiders



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Raiders -2, O/U 51.5



Raiders -2, O/U 51.5 Current: Raiders -2.5, O/U 50.5

"This is one of two games with a total over 50 on the board this weekend. It's high for a reason, as neither of these teams is good defensively. The Lions rank 23rd in defensive DVOA, and the Raiders are at 28th. Conversely, the Lions are 13th in offensive DVOA, while Oakland's even better at eighth. I can see this game becoming a shootout, with both Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr in line for big days. We could see both teams reach the 30-point threshold in this one." -- Tom Fornelli on why the over in this game is one of his best bets

Fornelli is looking to rebound from a 1-2 week, and he's locking in two more spread picks as his other best bets for Week 9. See which sides he loves in his Thursday column.

Buccaneers at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Seahawks -6.5, O/U 53



Seahawks -6.5, O/U 53 Current: Seahawks -4.5, O/U 53

"Seattle's defense is horrible and this is a team Jameis Winston can actually have a decent game against. The Seahawks only have 13 sacks. They're 0-4 against the spread at home with two outright losses. Plus, Seattle just lost its center, Justin Britt, to a season-ending injury. Take the points." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg

"Seattle's defense is horrible and this is a team Jameis Winston can actually have a decent game against. The Seahawks only have 13 sacks. They're 0-4 against the spread at home with two outright losses. Plus, Seattle just lost its center, Justin Britt, to a season-ending injury. Take the points." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg

Browns at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Broncos -1.5, O/U 42.5



Broncos -1.5, O/U 42.5 Current: Browns -4, O/U 39

"The worst part of the Browns' schedule is over after consecutive games against the Rams, Ravens, 49ers, Seahawks and Patriots, five teams with a combined 31-7 record. That means this is the low point of Cleveland's stock, and as such we're getting them at a favorable line against a Broncos team that has no reason to fight with Brandon Allen at quarterback. Even if their defense (fifth in points per drive allowed) has another good game here, the Browns offense only needs to get to 17 to expect a cover, something they should accomplish with a run-based approach." -- R.J. White on why the Browns are one of his SuperContest picks in Week 9

I've cashed in two of the last four years in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on just over 58% of my picks over the last four years combined. You can see all five of my Week 9 picks in the SuperContest by heading to SportsLine, and use promo code WHITE to sign up for $1 for your first month of access to all SportsLine's picks and analysis.

Packers at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access Open: Packers -3, O/U 46



Packers -3, O/U 46 Current: Packers -3.5, O/U 48.5

I've been on a great run picking against the spread in Packers games over the years. Even though I missed last week by taking the Chiefs to cover as home 'dogs, I'm still 29-5 in my last 34 spread picks for or against the Packers. That's not bad!

I have another strong play in a Packers game this week, and while I would lean to the over in their matchup with the Chargers, I'm much more confident in my spread pick. You can see which side I love by heading over to SportsLine.

Patriots at Ravens



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Patriots -3.5, O/U 44.5



Patriots -3.5, O/U 44.5 Current: Patriots -3, O/U 44.5

Veteran sportswriter Mike Tierney has been on fire when it comes to picking Ravens games. In his last 12 spread picks either for or against the Ravens, he's gone 10-2, turning a healthy profit for anyone who's followed his selections.

Not only is Tierney great when it comes to picking Ravens games, but he also went 63-46 last season with his against-the-spread picks in the NFL. See which side he's taking in this game along with all his picks by heading over to SportsLine.

Cowboys at Giants

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Cowboys -7, O/U 48



Cowboys -7, O/U 48 Current: Cowboys -7, O/U 48

The founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, Emory Hunt has been dialed in when it comes to picking against the spread in Cowboys games. He's managed to put together a 22-12 record all-time when it comes to picking for or against the Cowboys, a profitable run that has his followers way up.

Hunt has locked in a strong pick for Monday night's matchup with the Giants. While he's leaning to the Over, you're going to want to head over to SportsLine and see which side of the spread he's taking in the game.

