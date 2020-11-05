The Cowboys are the third team since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to start 0-8 against the spread, and the previous two, the 1991 Bengals and 2003 Raiders, covered their next game. Will the Cowboys make history with an 0-9 start against the spread? William Hill lists Dallas as a whopping 14-point home underdog to the undefeated Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds, one of several intriguing wagering opportunities on the Week 9 NFL schedule. Many bettors will be putting Pittsburgh, which just knocked off AFC powers Baltimore and Tennessee, in their Week 9 NFL parlays.

Sunday Night Football is the marquee matchup of Week 9, as the 5-2 Saints visit the 6-2 Buccaneers for NFC South supremacy. William Hill list Tampa Bay as a 4.5-point favorite in the current NFL spreads despite the Bucs' lackluster 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday. New Orleans has won four straight and opened the season with a 34-23 home win over Tampa Bay. Before making any Week 9 NFL picks or predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 9 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through eight weeks this season, he is 35-19 on his NFL best bets, an amazing 65 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against-the-spread.

Now, Hammer has locked in three confident best bets for Week 9. If you parlay his picks, you could be looking at a 6-1 payout. You can only see them here.

Top Week 9 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 9 schedule, Hammer says the Cardinals (-5) will cover against the visiting Dolphins.

"Last week, Tua Tagovailoa had under 100 yards passing and the Dolphins were outgained by a wide margin," Hammer told SportsLine. "Kyler Murray is much further along than Tua. The Cardinals should chew up this Dolphins' defense. Lay the points."

Arizona is 7-2-1 against the spread in its last 10 games, including 3-0-1 mark in its last four versus winning teams.

How to make Week 9 NFL parlays

Hammer, who has inside sources throughout the league, also jumped on two other games: Seahawks vs. Bills and Saints vs. Buccaneers, the Sunday Night Football showdown. In one of those games, Goldberg says, there is a complete mismatch, creating a spread that's way off. You can only see his best bets here.

What are Hammer's top Week 9 NFL expert picks? Which side of Seahawks vs. Bills and Saints vs. Buccaneers do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Week 9 NFL best bets, all from the legendary handicapper on a 35-19 heater, and find out.