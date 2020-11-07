Through eight weeks of the 2020 NFL schedule, only three teams are covering their NFL spreads less than 25 percent of the time. Despite the presence of a top-flight quarterback in Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans (-7) are just 1-6 against the spread this season, and they will look to improve on that mark with a Week 9 road tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The New York Jets are the league's only winless team in the standings, sitting at 0-8 overall, and Adam Gase's team is also just 1-7 against the spread. The Jets are 7.5-point underdogs to the Patriots according to the latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but should you include them in your NFL parlays?

The Texans and Jets do not have the worst against the spread record, however, as the Dallas Cowboys have not covered any of their NFL lines this season. Mike McCarthy's team will look to come through for the first time when the Pittsburgh Steelers (-14) visit AT&T Stadium on Sunday. Before making any Week 9 NFL picks or predictions, see the NFL best bets from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg over at SportsLine.

A beloved national treasure, Hammer enters NFL Week 9 on a stunning run: Over the final 10 weeks of last season and through eight weeks this season, he is 35-19 on his NFL best bets, an amazing 65 percent cash rate.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 on NFL picks against-the-spread.

Top Week 9 NFL expert picks

Breaking down the NFL Week 9 schedule, Hammer says the Cardinals (-5) will cover against the visiting Dolphins. The Cardinals are an explosive offensive team, keyed by quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona leads the NFL in total offense, averaging 419 yards per game, and Murray ranks fifth in the league in individual offense, accounting for 2,246 total yards in just seven games.

Hopkins is one of the top receivers in the NFL and leads the league in receptions (57) and receiving yards (704).

On the defensive side, Arizona isn't quite as dominant, but the Cardinals do an admirable job limiting efficiency in the passing game. The Cardinals are seventh in the NFL in allowing opponents to complete just 63.1 percent of their passes, and Arizona also ranks in the top ten by allowing just 6.9 yards per pass attempt.

