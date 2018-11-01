Week 9 NFL picks, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 9
If you're looking for a huge payout during Week 9 of the NFL season, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. The legendary NFL handicapper enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest picks at SportsLine.
Last week, Hammer told his followers to back New Orleans in a pick'em game at Minnesota, calling it a "big revenge spot" and noting the Saints had covered 17 of their previous 22 road games. The result: New Orleans cruised to a 30-20 win. Anyone who followed his advice capped off their Sunday with a big win.
For NFL Week 9, Hammer has three best bets. Parlaying them would pay out at 6-1. One key part we can tell you: Goldberg loves the Panthers (5-2) laying 6.5 points against the visiting Buccaneers. Carolina has won eight of the last 10 meetings, going 7-3 against the spread.
The Panthers improved to 4-0 this season at Bank of America Stadium last week, dismantling Baltimore 36-21. They've covered three of their four home games.
"Tampa's defense is horrible, giving up an NFL-high 33.3 points per game, and I don't trust Fitzmagic to do his thing against Carolina's defense," Hammer told SportsLine. "The Panthers have nine interceptions, good for eighth in the NFL."
Goldberg also is backing an under-the-radar team that oddsmakers keep disrespecting. The line on that game is wrong, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay.
So what are the three best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in Week 9? Visit SportsLine now to see which under-the-radar team oddsmakers keep disrespecting, and see which pointspread is way off, all from the legendary handicapper who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his NFL picks.
