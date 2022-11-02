The Jets will host the favorites to win the 2023 Super Bowl when they play the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. The 6-1 Bills are fresh off a 10-point win over the Green Bay Packers, their fourth victory in a row. Outside of an away loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Bills have looked like a fine-tuned football machine, their status as title-favorites well deserved. Quarterback Josh Allen is as dangerous as ever, and the Buffalo defense is the only unit in the NFL yet to allow its 100th point. The Jets, meanwhile, were beaten at home by the New England Patriots in Week 8 to fall to 5-3. The Bills are 13-point favorites in the latest Week 9 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 9 NFL lines should you target with your Week 9 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 9 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 9. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 9 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) to cover against the Los Angeles Rams. The Buccaneers have lost five of their last six games, but the Rams should offer Tom Brady a chance to get back in the win column.

Tampa Bay is scoring just 18.3 points per game this season, an astoundingly low figure for an offense that boasts Tampa Bay's weapons. Yet the Rams are one of the few teams actually scoring even fewer, with an average of 16.9. Both defenses are in the upper half of the NFL in yards allowed per game, and given that running the ball has been a futile endeavor for both sides, this game will come down to which offense can be deadlier through the air. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford essentially has just Cooper Kupp to throw to. Brady has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, even if they've underperformed thus far. That is one reason the Buccaneers are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 9 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that will win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 9 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 9 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 9 NFL best bets from a model on a 148-107 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.