Teams on opposite ends of the NFC West standings will meet when the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Seahawks are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL, led by unlikely hero Geno Smith. A journeyman quarterback, Smith is suddenly playing like one of the best signal-callers in the league. His 107.2 passer rating is the third-best in the NFL, ahead of such luminaries as Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf have flourished with Smith throwing the ball, and running back Kenneth Walker III is contending for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are coming off a road loss to the first-place Vikings. These two teams met in Seattle Week 6, when the Seahawks came away with a 19-9 win. The Seahawks 2-point favorites in the latest Week 9 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 9 NFL lines should you target with your Week 9 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 9 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) to cover against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles will fly across the country into an earlier time zone and is coming off a home loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers.

The reigning Super Bowl champs have had a rough go of it this season. The Rams are 3-4 and their offensive line and running game having seemingly vanished into thin air. Los Angeles averages just 68.4 yards on the ground per game, the second-worst mark in the NFL. While Tom Brady has multiple competent receivers to throw to, Matthew Stafford has no such luxury. Just two Rams have recorded a receiving touchdown this season. The outstanding Cooper Kupp has five, and Ben Skrownek has two. If Tampa Bay's plus pass defense can hinder the all-world receiver, it could be a long game for the Rams. That is one reason the Buccaneers are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

