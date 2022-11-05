Two first-place teams will battle when the Tennessee Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Titans are riding a five-game winning streak after season-opening losses to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. Tennessee has been spearheaded by its ever-present running game, led by human freight train Derrick Henry. The Titans will need to scrounge up as much offense as possible to keep pace with the relentless Chiefs. The Patrick Mahomes-led offense has produced 403.3 yards per game, the second-best figure in the NFL. Kansas City's 31.9 points per game is the best in the league. The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Week 9 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 9 NFL lines should you target with your Week 9 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 9 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) to cover against the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay fields a plus pass defense, which could be the team's key to victory at home on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are allowing 194 yards through the air per game, the sixth-best rate in the NFL. That's a boon against a team like the Rams, who have almost no running game to speak of. A combination of a lack of effective options at running back and an unreliable offensive line will force Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to put the ball in the air early and often, which will play directly into Tampa Bay's defensive strengths. Elite Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to play on Sunday, but he's dealing with an ankle issue that could hamper his effectiveness. The Buccaneers have to be salivating at the idea of containing Stafford's lone impact playmaker. That is one reason the Buccaneers are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

