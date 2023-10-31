The Carolina Panthers were the only NFL team without a win heading into Week 8, but they snapped their six-game losing skid with a 15-13 victory over Houston. They will try to win their second straight game when they host the Colts on Sunday during the Week 9 NFL schedule. Carolina is a 2.5-point underdog in the latest Week 9 NFL odds, even though Indianapolis is on a three-game losing skid. Should you back the Panthers with your Week 9 NFL bets?

That is one of many small Week 9 NFL spreads, with several thrilling showdowns expected on Sunday. Other Week 9 NFL lines include Eagles (-3) vs. Cowboys and Bengals (-2.5) vs. Bills. Before you make any Week 9 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 9. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 9 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New England Patriots (-3) to cover at home against the Washington Commanders. New England was unable to make it two straight wins against the top teams in the AFC East last week, losing to Miami in a road tilt. The Patriots were impressive two weeks ago, though, pulling off an outright upset against Buffalo as 7.5-point home underdogs.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns in that game and head coach Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history with 300 regular-season wins. Washington has lost five of its last six games, with four of those setbacks coming by at least one touchdown. The Commanders have struggled against teams from this division, failing to cover the spread in six straight games against AFC East opponents. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 9 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing several favorites that win with plenty of points to spare. You can only see the model's NFL Week 9 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 9 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 9 NFL best bets from a model on a 174-123 run on top-rated picks, and find out.