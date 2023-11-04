A.J. Brown will try to continue his assault on opposing defenses when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys during the Week 9 NFL schedule. Brown brought in all eight targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Commanders last Sunday. With that performance, Brown passed Calvin Johnson for the most consecutive games with 125-plus receiving yards (six). In Week 9, Brown will line up against a Cowboys defense that's giving up just 287.4 yards per game, which ranks third in the league. According to the latest Week 9 NFL odds, the Eagles are three-point favorites at home.

Should your Week 9 NFL bets include backing Philadelphia to cover the spread, or should you target another matchup like Bills vs. Bengals (-2) or Seahawks vs. Ravens (-6)? Before you make any Week 9 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 9. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 9 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 9 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New England Patriots (-2.5) to cover at home against the Washington Commanders. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been inconsistent this season, but he's coming off a two-game stretch in which he's thrown for 433 yards and four touchdowns. He's completed over 70% of his passes in two of his last three outings and now will face a Commanders defense that's been susceptible to big plays all season.

The Commanders are giving up 28.5 points per game on defense; only the Indianapolis Colts (28.6) are giving up more. Washington has also lost four of its last five games against the Patriots and the Commanders are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games against the AFC East. SportsLine's model is projecting Jones' recent hot streak will continue as he eclipses 230 passing yards against the Commanders, a big reason why the Patriots cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 9 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing several favorites that win with plenty of points to spare. You can only see the model's NFL Week 9 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 9 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 9 NFL best bets from a model on a 174-123 run on top-rated picks, and find out.