Week 9 NFL Picks: Packers cover on Monday and more of Pete Prisco's Best Bets
Starting the week off right with a Thursday win, plus four more contest picks and a bonus selection
The weather is getting cooler, but I am getting a lot hotter with my picks.
After going 4-1 last week with my Best Bets as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest, I am off to a 1-0 start this week after taking the New York Jets plus the points Thursday night. I picked the Jets to win outright, and they did, which makes it even better.
That brings my record to 20-20-1 on the season with four more picks to go this weekend. Since I picked the Thursday game, I added a bonus game here to give you five picks heading into the weekend.
I have four underdogs and one favorite, with the bonus pick not counting in the contest.
The push is on to get well past .500 as I finally feel like I have a beat on the season.
Falcons +1 at Panthers
I just don't like the way the Carolina offense is playing right now. The Falcons are playing a third consecutive road game, which is always tough. But the Falcons seemed to find their offense a bit last week against the Jets. This Carolina defense is better, but I think the Falcons will pull off the small upset. Take the point.
49ers +2 vs. Cardinals
The Cardinals are starting Drew Stanton in this one. Let me write that again: The Cardinals are starting Drew Stanton. That's never good. The last time these two played in Arizona in Week 4, the Cardinals won in overtime. And that was with Carson Palmer. This time around the 49ers win the game outright.
Seahawks -7 vs. Redskins
This one could get ugly. The Redskins are so banged up on the offensive line, which could lead to big problems for Kirk Cousins. The Seattle defense will turn at least one big turnover it forces into points. Washington's defense is solid, but it won't hold up with so many short fields. Seahawks big.
Packers +2.5 vs. Lions
Taking a home dog on a Monday night makes sense, but I think it makes a lot of sense because the Packers are coming off a bye. That means Brett Hundley will have had an extra week to prepare for this one. He needed that time. The Lions are coming off a physical game against the Steelers, and that will show up. The Packers take it.
Bonus pick: Ravens +5 at Titans
With Joe Flacco playing in this one, I expect this to be close. The Titans are coming off a bye, which is concerning, but the Ravens will have had 10 days off after playing last Thursday. Baltimore's defense seemed to be back to the old ways against Miami. I think that helps them keep it close here.
