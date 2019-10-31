Week 9 NFL picks: Why Ravens will upset Patriots and more of Tom Fornelli's best bets

It's incredible what happened with the NFL trade deadline so quickly. Seeing trades in the NFL during the season is such a recent phenomenon. It used to be that, if a trade was made during the season, no matter how small or inconsequential, it felt like a big deal just because it so rarely happened. I was probably about 18 years old before I even realized the NFL had a trade deadline.

That has changed the last couple of years, and it has changed fast. It's changed so much that when then the trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon, I was disappointed by how little action there was on deadline day. Of course, I was also partially relieved that the Chicago Bears didn't do something stupid. Following their loss to the Chargers on Sunday, I spent 48 hours living in fear that they would trade one of the few draft picks they have remaining for a slight upgrade at the QB position. Then, when news broke that Andy Dalton had been benched, I curled up into a ball and waited out the storm.

Thankfully, the Bears did nothing. They realize they're the fourth-best team in their division. Unfortunately, other teams with a chance to improve didn't. Or, in the case of the Washington Redskins, some teams were just too stupid to see reality punching them in the face.

Anyway, the point I'm poorly attempting to make is that it's incredible how quickly the trade culture of the NFL changed, and I think it's a good thing for the sport. Hopefully, my picks this week will be even better for you.

1. Lions at Raiders Over 50.5

Speaking of new phenomenons in the NFL, this is one of two games with a total over 50 on the board this weekend. It's high for a reason, as neither of these teams is good defensively. The Lions rank 23rd in defensive DVOA, and the Raiders are at 28th. Conversely, the Lions are 13th in offensive DVOA, while Oakland's even better at eighth. I can see this game becoming a shootout, with both Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr in line for big days. We could see both teams reach the 30-point threshold in this one.

Prediction: Raiders 31, Lions 27

2. Browns -3 at Broncos

This seems like too obvious of a play, but sometimes plays are obvious for a reason. Joe Flacco is done in Denver, and in his place is Brandon Allen. As somebody who makes their name as a college football writer, I am more familiar with Brandon Allen than most NFL fans are. My reaction to finding out that Allen would be starting for the Broncos in this game was "Brandon Allen's on an NFL roster!?" Allen had a nice senior season at Arkansas numbers-wise, but aside from his size, he's never struck me as an NFL quarterback. He's only there until Drew Lock can come off the IR, and while he is, we should take advantage of it. Cleveland is far from a perfect team, but the Browns offense will find itself in a lot of advantageous positions in this game.

Prediction: Browns 24, Broncos 10

It's never fun to bet against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Their record against the spread during Belichick's reign is remarkable, and it's not by accident. That doesn't mean there aren't spots where you can go against them, though. New England's defense has been spectacular in 2019, and it's thanks in large part to Belichick's schemes to slow down modern passing attacks. The crux of that plan involves man coverage. Well, man coverage is the last kind of coverage you want to run against a mobile quarterback. Lamar Jackson fits that description quite well. I know Belichick will have a plan for Lamar -- he always has a plan -- but mobile quarterbacks have always been a problem for Belichick defenses. They're a bit of an equalizer. I'm taking the points, but I wouldn't be shocked in the least if Baltimore wins straight up.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Patriots 23