Arguably, the biggest surprise of the San Francisco 49ers' rash of injuries is Christian McCaffrey's ability to stay out of it. The elite San Francisco running back entered this season playing fewer than half his team's games in three of the last five years, but, despite nearly every pivotal 49ers player dealing with some form of injury this season, McCaffrey has stayed on the field. He hasn't been as elite on the ground as in recent seasons, though, breaking 70 rushing yards only once this season, but the SportsLine Machine Learning Model expects that to change against the Giants on Sunday for Week 9 NFL prop betting. McCaffrey's expected to be heavily involved against the Giants on Sunday, and his over/under for total rushing attempts is 18.5.

The model has McCaffrey Over 75.5 rushing yards as one of its best bets for Week 9 NFL player props for NFL betting heading into a 1 p.m. ET game in New York. The Giants are allowing 148.9 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL, leading to the Over projection for McCaffrey for Week 9 NFL player prop bets.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Justin Herbert, Chargers, Over 242.5 passing yards (-114)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Over 75.5 rushing yards (-118)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, Under 92.5 receiving yards (-115)

Justin Herbert, Chargers, Over 242.5 passing yards (-114)

Herbert leads the NFL with 2,140 passing yards this season, and he also tops the sport in passing yards per game (267.5). He's gone Over this number in two of his last three games, and after playing on Thursday Night Football last week, Herbert and the Chargers had more time to prepare for a matchup against the struggling Titans. Tennessee is 1-7 this season and allowed 272 passing yards to Daniel Jones last week. The Titans allow 358.4 total yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL, and the Chargers average the second-most pass attempts per game in the NFL this season. The model projects 270 passing yards for Herbert on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Over 75.5 rushing yards (-118)

McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he's used as such. The 49ers' star running back played 96% of snaps last week, which was the third time in eight games this season he's played more than 90% of snaps. He's played at least 75% of snaps in every game this season, and although that hasn't led to him going Over this rushing total often, Sunday provides a strong matchup to change that. The 49ers play the Giants, who are 30th in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 148.9 rushing yards per game this year. They've allowed a running back to reach 76 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks, and McCaffrey is two weeks removed from 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons. The model projects McCaffrey to rush for 90 yards on Sunday.

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, Under 92.5 receiving yards (-115)

Chase is on an unsustainable target rate with Joe Flacco as the Bengals' quarterback, averaging 18 targets per game over a three-game span. That would translate to 306 targets over a season. In comparison, he led the NFL with 175 targets last season, so expecting the 18-target-per-game trend to continue seems impossible. Even with that historic target share, Chase went Under this total last week with 91 yards on 12 receptions with 19 targets. He had 94 yards in another start with Flacco, so the heavy targets haven't always meant a massive yardage total. Flacco (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday, and if he can't play, that would take a heavy hit on Chase's production as well. The Bengals play the Bears, who have held the opposing team's top pass-catcher to fewer than 93 yards in five of their last six games. The model projects 83 receiving yards for Chase on Sunday.

