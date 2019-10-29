Week 9 NFL Rookie Power Rankings: 49ers' Nick Bosa, Jaguars' Josh Allen each record multiple sacks
Rookie edge rushers turn in dominant defensive performances
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II bounced back this weekend after some were prepared to jump off the bandwagon. Two rookies are tied for the sixth most sacks produced in the NFL; One of them tops the list for the third consecutive week.
CBS Sports examines how the rookie class fared over the weekend.
|1
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers DE
|Bosa has turned in two of the most dominant defensive performances in the NFL this season. He recorded four tackles, three sacks and an interception in the latest victory for the undefeated 49ers. Stats: 6 games -- 20 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble and an interception
|2
Devin Bush Pittsburgh Steelers LB
|Bush had seven tackles on Monday Night Football against the Dolphins. It was his first game since Sep. 22 without an interception or sack. Stats: 7 games -- 59 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, three pass deflections
|3
Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders RB
|Jacobs only received 15 carries in Sunday's loss to the Texans but he averaged 4.4 yards per carry. It was his fourth straight game with at least two receptions. Stats: 7 games -- 124 carries for 640 yards, 4 TDs, 11 catches for 102 yards
|4
Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars DE
|Allen had another dominant performance Sunday. He recorded two sacks and a forced fumble in a 29-15 win over the New York Jets. He is now tied with Bosa for the league lead for sacks by a rookie. Stats: 8 games -- 23 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles
|5
Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins WR
|McLaurin has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Washington team. He had four receptions for 39 yards in a Thursday Night Football loss to Minnesota. Stats: 28 receptions for 497 yards, five touchdowns
|6
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|Murray and the Cardinals fell to a Saints team that has been steamrolling opponents. Murray completed 19 of 33 passes for 220 yards. Stats: 8 games -- 186 of 292 passes completed for 1,988 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions; 51 carries for 279 yards, two touchdowns
|7
Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Minshew bounced back with a great performance against the Jets. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns and, most importantly, zero interceptions. Stats: 8 games -- 161 of 260 passes completed for 1,976 yards, 13 touchdowns, two interceptions; 38 carries for 201 yards
|8
Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints C
|The Saints were boosted by the return of quarterback Drew Brees. New Orleans averaged 4.7 yards per carry and threw for 373 yards. It was another dominant offensive performance.
|9
Brian Burns Carolina Panthers LB
|Burns was active but did not record any statistics in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Stats: 6 games -- 15 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble
|10
D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR
|It was an odd week for Metcalf. He had three receptions for 13 yards, which is nothing to get excited about. Consider that two of those receptions went for touchdowns, which doubled his season-long production up to this point. Stats: 8 games -- 23 receptions for 402 yards, four touchdowns
|11
Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers G
|The Packers delivered another complete performance in a win over the Chiefs. The pass game complemented the run game and vice versa.
|12
Preston Williams Miami Dolphins WR
|Williams has at least three receptions in every game but one this season. He had four receptions for 42 yards on Monday night against the Steelers. Stats: 7 games -- 27 receptions for 356 yards and a touchdown
|13
Chase Winovich New England Patriots DE
|Winovich has not been as productive since the first five games in the season but it is impossible to ignore his 4.5 sacks. He ranks highly among active rookies. Stats: 10 tackles, 4.5 sacks
|14
Dalton Risner Denver Broncos G
|Denver is struggling this season so it would be easy to overlook Risner and his play. He has had his hiccups along the way but the rookie continues to display promise.
|15
Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs WR
|Hardman's stats may not be as impressive as some of his peers but consider that he has done it in primarily a reserve role. He had two receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown in the latest game against Green Bay with Matt Moore as his quarterback. Stats: 20 receptions for 374 yards, four touchdowns
