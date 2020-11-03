1 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Cincinnati had come so close to pulling off upsets but fallen short. The narrative was building that Joe Burrow was a good quarterback, but not one that could deliver a victory for his team. First of all, his offensive line is putrid so the man deserves benefit of the doubt. Second of all, he now has that hallmark victory over a playoff contender like the Titans .

2 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Sunday's loss to Denver was not Justin Herbert's best performance to date, but an NFL team will take 278 yards and three touchdowns from their rookie quarterback any day of the week. Los Angeles leaned heavily on its ground attack but did not have enough to hold off the home team in the end.

3 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

This is not an overreaction to his game-saving pass deflection against the Giants on Monday Night Football. Winfield had been making plays all season long. I had to watch All-22 film just to make sure there weren't three players wearing No. 31 on the field at all times.

4 Mike Onwenu New England Patriots G

It is not easy to adjust from college to the NFL as an offensive lineman. It is not easy to change positions as an offensive lineman. Michael Onwenu's willingness to do whatever is asked of him and play three different positions at a high level is astonishing.

5 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

Justin Jefferson did not have a standout performance against the Packers but that could have something to do with Dalvin Cook being responsible for roughly a marathon's worth of yardage. Jefferson should strive to become more consistent during the second half of the season.

6 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers T

Tristan Wirfs has been healthy and productive since entering the NFL, which is why he has the advantage over the likes of Mekhi Becton and Jedrick Wills. Although selected fourth of the elite offensive tackle grouping, Wirfs is playing like the best.

7 Jeremy Chinn Carolina Panthers OLB

Carolina's confidence in Jeremy Chinn is all that anyone needs to know about the rookie's play. The Panthers rely on him to handle a variety of roles and he has taken them on with flying colors.

8 Mekhi Becton New York Jets T

Mekhi Becton was finally back on the field for the Jets. There has been no issue with his play when healthy so he makes a swift climb up the rankings.

9 Chase Young Washington Football Team DE

Washington was inactive this weekend and Chase Young has essentially missed two full games, so he is roughly three weeks behind others in the rookie class. With that being said, he leads all rookies with 2.5 sacks.

10 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

It would be unfair to label any Bengals receiver as Joe Burrow's go-to because he does such a good job spreading it around. However, Higgins has been reliable and consistent since Week 3. His catch down the boundary in the first quarter of Sunday's game was mesmerizing. The future is bright for that young assortment of talent.

11 Jonah Jackson Detroit Lions G

Jonah Jackson probably had his worst game of the season against DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry but his body of work is strong.

12 Julian Blackmon Indianapolis Colts FS

Julian Blackmon has been charging towards making this list for a few weeks but it was not fair to insert him onto a list of players who had played substantially more. Blackmon has been awesome since taking on a larger role.

13 Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB

Jaylon Johnson has been playing with the confidence of a veteran. The Bears defense has grown stronger each passing week and the secondary has capitalized on pressure up front. Although Johnson is not directly responsible for any interceptions, Chicago is fourth in the NFL with 10.

14 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

CeeDee Lamb's production has fallen off a cliff since the injury to Dak Prescott but that is hardly his fault. The offensive line is porous and has not allowed the quarterback time to work downfield.

15 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB