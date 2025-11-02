Perhaps to the surprise of some, the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, who are both 6-2 and atop their respective divisions with second-year quarterbacks at the helm, enter Week 9 with the longest active winning streaks in the NFL. During New England's winning streak, they've held all five opponents to 20 points or less while averaging nearly 31 points per game.

For the Broncos, it's been a different story having trailed at some point during all five wins. This week, the Patriots are 5.5-point favorites against the Falcons, as New England has also covered in five straight. Meanwhile, the Broncos are 1.5-point underdogs at Houston in a game where the over/under is just 40.5, as a pair of top-five scoring defenses go head-to-head. Before making any Week 9 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 9 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2024-25 season with a 190-95 record on straight-up NFL betting picks (69%) and was profitable for bettors. He's 79-41-1 (66%) on straight-up picks so far this season. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions has been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Week 9 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Week 9 NFL picks

After diving into all 14 games on the NFL Week 9 schedule, Cohen likes the Steelers (+3.5, 50.5) to upset the Colts at home. Pittsburgh enters off two straight losses where they have surrendered more than 30 points, while Indianapolis has won four straight contests, having scored 31 points or more in each game.

"Pittsburgh's defense has looked awful in their last two games against Cincinnati and Green Bay, so how could they possibly fare that much better against the league's highest scoring team? Football, especially in the NFL, is a funny game. This Week 9 home contest is a must for the Steelers who need to build up as much ground as they can between themselves and the soon-to-be-charging Ravens. Indianapolis is currently the frontrunner for the AFC's No. 1 seed, but that can't last too much longer, right? It seems like the fairy tell has to come to an end at some point. While Indy is still a playoff team, I will be fading them as a road favorite in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Steelers 26, Colts 24". See his other Week 9 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 9 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to fly over the projected total. You can see who it is at SportsLine, and use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for just $1.

Who wins every Week 9 NFL game, and which game is a must bet for the over? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 9 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who has nailed 66% of his NFL straight-up picks this season, and find out.