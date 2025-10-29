The Kansas City Chiefs are riding a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games, scoring at least 28 points in all five of those games. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce leads the team with 474 receiving yards on 37 catches following a season-high 99-yard performance against Washington last week. Kelce's over/under for receiving yards against Buffalo on Sunday is 47.5, according to the Week 9 NFL odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine's proven computer model is going Over 47.5 yards for Kelce as one of its top tight end picks this week.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three tight end betting picks for NFL Week 9 (odds subject to change):

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Over 47.5 receiving yards

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts: Over 52.5 receiving yards

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: Over 43.5 receiving yards

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +567 (risk $100 to win $567).

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: Over 47.5 receiving yards (-114, DraftKings)



Kelce has been the most productive weapon in Kansas City's passing attack by a wide margin, with his 474 receiving yards sitting well ahead of Marquise Brown, who ranks second on the team with 316 yards. The 36-year-old tight end had 99 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions against Washington last week, and he has finished with at least 54 receiving yards in four straight games. The model has Kelce racking up 52 receiving yards on Sunday to go Over this total.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts: Over 52.5 receiving yards (-112, DraftKings)

Warren leads all tight ends with 492 receiving yards this season, playing a pivotal role in Indianapolis' explosive offense. He is also the Colts' receiving yards leader through the first eight games of the campaign, commanding 50 targets from quarterback Daniel Jones. Warren has finished with at least 53 receiving yards in six games this season, and the model is projecting 62 yards for him on Sunday.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: Over 43.5 receiving yards (-114, DraftKings)

LaPorta has been efficient so far this season, hauling in 29 of 36 targets for 339 yards and two touchdowns. The 24-year-old was held to just 15 receiving yards against Tampa Bay last week, which has led to a lower total this week against Minnesota. He had 55 yards at Kansas City the week prior and racked up a season-high 92 yards against Cincinnati in his first game this month, so last week's performance was an outlier. The model thinks he will get back on track against the Vikings, as he is finishing with 48 receiving yards in the latest projections.