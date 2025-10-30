It's been tough sledding for NFL underdogs of late as favorites have been taking care of business, winning games and even covering on the spread. That won't last forever, however, and Week 9 presents some intriguing betting opportunities when it comes to NFL underdogs. Here, we've created a three-leg parlay of underdogs on the money line at BetMGM that pays better than 9-1. If you're interested in making parlays of your own, check out our NFL betting guide, which gives tips and strategies on a wide variety of NFL wagers.

NFL Week 9 upsets parlay

Bengals (+130) vs. Bears

Broncos (+105) at Texans

Bills (+115) vs. Chiefs

Final odds: +914 (wager $100 to win $914)



Bengals money line vs. Bears

The Joe Flacco-led Bengals are hardly boring. Cincy is 1-2 in Flacco's starts but the Bengals are putting up a ton of points, especially of late, scoring 71 points over the last two weeks. The Bengals now face a Bears team that is good but inconsistent offensively while struggling defensively, especially against the pass.

Flacco can hone in on Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins while getting just enough from Chase Brown to move the ball up and down the field on a bad Chicago defense. Yes, Cincinnati's defense isn't much better but even with Joe Burrow out, there's more talent on the Bengals' offense than Chicago's. Plus, the Bears scored just 16 points against a Ravens defense that's been getting torched all season long. Add in that this game is in Cincinnati and it feels like we may get more Flacco magic on Sunday.

Broncos money line at Texans

Are the Texans back offensively? They were putrid to start the year but have scored 26 or more in three of their last four games, including last week against the 49ers. It's hard to say. But if the Broncos are going to be the team many thought they'd be in 2025 -- a Super Bowl contender -- this is a game Denver must win.

Overall, Denver feels like the more talented team, and the Broncos have the veteran advantage in terms of coaching with Sean Payton. Bo Nix looks to be getting hot after a slow start, which is what happened last year as well. Houston's defense is good, but the Broncos have a wide variety of playmakers that can make things tough to defend. Denver's secondary is also among the NFL's best, which makes this a big test for CJ Stroud and Co. This one should be close, and it feels like a game the Broncos will pull out late.

Bills money line vs. Chiefs

Let's wrap things up with perhaps the game of the day in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game as the Bills welcome the Chiefs to Buffalo. Kansas City has kicked the rust off after a slow start to get to 5-3 after winning three in a row. The Bills, meanwhile, are 5-2 after winning their first four games of the year, losing two in a row before the bye week and then dismantling Carolina last week.

Outside of the Colts, it's hard to say any team is playing better than the Chiefs right now. Patrick Mahomes is putting up gaudy numbers for the first time in a few seasons, and Rashee Rice has added a dynamic weapon back to the offense. But Allen and the Bills have had the Chiefs' number, at least in the regular season, going 4-1 in Allen's starts, including a big win last year in the only game Kansas City lost with Mahomes starting in the regular season.

While Kansas City feels inevitable, Buffalo wins these games, especially at home. Allen and Co. looked dominant coming out of the bye while the Chiefs haven't been tested over the last two weeks against poor opponents.