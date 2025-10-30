The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will meet in an NFC North battle on Sunday afternoon, and several of the top wide receivers in the NFL will be on the field. Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, while Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is also in the top 10 at his position. SportsLine's proven computer model is targeting both of those players with its best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook, backing Jefferson Over 73.5 receiving yards and St. Brown to score a touchdown (-110). It also likes Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to go Over 95.5 receiving yards against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three wide receiver betting picks for NFL Week 9 (odds subject to change):

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: Over 95.5 receiving yards

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Over 73.5 receiving yards

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: Anytime TD scorer (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +539 (risk $100 to win $539).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks: Over 95.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)



Smith-Njigba has been the best wide receiver in the NFL so far this season, leading the league with 819 receiving yards. He has gone over 100 yards in five of his first seven games, topping 120 yards in three straight contests. The 23-year-old commanded a season-high 14 targets against Houston last week, catching eight of those passes for 123 yards. He is facing a Commanders defense that ranks No. 26 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, so the model has Smith-Njigba finishing with 102 receiving yards to go over this total.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Over 73.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

There is no doubt who the top target is in Minnesota's passing attack, as Jefferson has nearly double the amount of targets, receptions and receiving yards as teammate Jordan Addison, who ranks second on the team in yards. Jefferson has been a model of consistency this year, finishing with at least 74 receiving yards in six straight games. The model has him going over this total again on Sunday, as he is projected to record 83 yards in the latest simulations.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: Anytime TD scorer (-110, FanDuel)

St. Brown has already recorded seven touchdown receptions this season, while all other Detroit players have nine touchdown catches combined. The fifth-year wideout has notched all seven of his scores in the last six games, including one against Tampa Bay last week. He has scored in three of his last four games against the Vikings, and the model has him scoring in 78% of simulations for this matchup, creating value given the implied odds of 52.4%.