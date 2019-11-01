Week 9 parlay betting: Take Jaguars in London plus more teasers, parlays and underdogs we love

The final London game of the year is set for bright and early Sunday morning, and that game looms large for our exotic plays this week.

On the Pick Six Podcast, which you can check out below, we all agree the London game is going to be high-scoring, and that's why we made it the first leg of our weekly parlay. Will Brinson and R.J. White also think the Jaguars are going to win outright as short 'dogs, and White is also using them in his teaser of the week, which is on a roll after a slow start to the season.

Odds via Westgate as of Friday.

Pick Six Podcast parlay of the week

Packers -3.5 at Chargers

Texans-Jaguars Over 46.5

Ravens-Patriots Under 45

Odds: +630

Now 0-8 on the season, this is bound to hit. It's DUE. That's how picking games work. Eventually, you just stumble into a parlay that hits. We all love the over in the London game. It's easy to get behind a Ravens-Pats under any day of the week, especially when it's in the mid-40s. And fading the Chargers at home against a white-hot Aaron Rodgers? Gimme, gimme.

Brinson's ML underdog parlay

Ravens +140 vs. Patriots

Jaguars +105 vs. Texans in London

Dolphins +150 vs. Jets

Odds: +1130

I mentioned two of these teams in my Friday column that I like against the spread, and if you like a team against the spread as a dog, you better believe they can win. I think both of these teams can in fact win. And the Dolphins catching three against a bad Jets team is a perfectly viable spot for them to pick up their first W in a revenge game against Adam Gase. The one issue with a Dolphins upset is that you're only getting +150 for it. I would be fine tossing in the Steelers instead if you're more comfortable with that, or just adding the Steelers as a fourth team to really crank up the payout.

White's ML underdog parlay

Jaguars +105 vs. Texans in London

Bears +190 at Eagles

Odds: +500

The Jaguars are an obvious pick after their appearance in the DVOA section of my betting tips column, but there isn't much out there I like as a second team. I went with the Bears here because that was a relatively big lookahead move as well, with the Eagles only favored by three before Sunday's results, but I don't love it.

Brinson's 6.5-point teaser

Jaguars +8 vs. Texans in London

Ravens +9.5 vs. Patriots

Lions +9 at Raiders

Odds: +140

I actually believe all these teams will win their respective games outright, so maybe this is the wrong exotic to play on them! (A moneyline parlay on these three dogs would actually pay just over 10-1 so feel free to jump on that as well.) But if you tease these teams up 6.5 points each, you should take out the luck that comes into play in NFL games as well as any bad beat.

The Texans, Raiders and Patriots could all blow out these teams, but the Jaguars have a surprisingly good offense, while Houston is decimated by injury. Detroit and Oakland should get into a shootout in this game and I really don't see the Raiders defense being completely able to stop the Lions from storming in the backdoor and covering nine points. Pittsburgh can keep it within a touchdown regardless of who is at QB. And the Ravens are not going to just get blown out by the Patriots at home in prime time. I refuse to believe it.

White's six-point teaser

Jaguars +7.5 vs. Texans in London

Cowboys -1 at Giants

Odds: -140

The Jaguars make another appearance, so a blowout win by the Texans would be disastrous for our exotic picks here. However, with the Houston defense already looking suspect before losing J.J. Watt, we should feel like we can get a backdoor cover late if needed here. The other leg of our teaser involves a fresh Cowboys team on the road off the bye getting the win against a struggling Giants team.

Other sides I'd consider using for a teaser if you like them include Washington up +15.5, Chicago up to +10.5, either side of Colts-Steelers to +6, Lions up to +8 and Seahawks down to pick 'em.