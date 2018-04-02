Welcome to the new 30-minute Pick 6 Podcast (and the latest on Gronk vs. the Patriots)

The Pick Six Podcast has gone daily! We're breaking down the latest news from around the NFL in a handy 30-minute format every morning to make your commute more digestible. Subscribe on iTunes here (or wherever you listen to podcasts) and let me know on Twitter what you think via @willbrinson.

On the docket for Monday, CBSSports.com NFL writer Ryan Wilson joins me, Will Brinson, to talk about the following:

1. Rob Gronkowski Trade Rumors

Playing chicken with a man of Gronk's size seems ill advised but Bill Belichick does not appear to care. He's reportedly miffed about Gronk's MyFace posts, while Gronk sounds tired of the Patriot Way. Only Tom Brady is keeping him checked in. We examine some trade spots for the large tight end.

2. NFL rules changes

Did the NFL close one controversial box while simultaneously opening another one?

3. Is John Elway bluffing?

The Broncos football czar is making it well known he would draft a quarterback, but he might protest a bit much. It's possible the Broncos still hold out hope that Paxton Lynch can play and want Case Keenum to serve as the bridge to this dystopian future.

4. Which Gruden wins more games?

Jon has the pedigree and the young franchise quarterback but should we buying his vision for time travel to 1998-style football? Jay and the Redskins might be better suited to win early and win big in 2018.

5. Odell to the ... Cowboys

The Beckham trade rumors continue unabated and while the Rams are the obvious spot for OBJ to play next, there are some sleeper teams including the Chargers and — gasp — the Cowboys.