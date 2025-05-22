On the heels of their most successful season since the early 1990s, the Washington Commanders have remained busy this offseason. General manager Adam Peters traded for a new wide receiver in Deebo Samuel, a new left tackle in Laremy Tunsil and added a couple of notable pieces on defense in defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones. However, the work is not done.

According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was not at practice on Wednesday, after previously being a full participant in offseason workouts. This is not a massive story just yet, but it's worth mentioning McLaurin is coming off a career campaign and set to enter the final year of his current contract. Is he angling for a new deal right now?

In 2024, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns, as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels helped guide Washington to the NFC Championship game. A whopping 44.8% of Washington's receiving touchdowns last season came from McLaurin, which was the third-highest percentage of any player for a team in 2024, behind Brian Thomas Jr. (52.6%) and Malik Nabers (46.7%).

McLaurin signed a three-year extension worth up to $71 million in 2022, and Peters told Kay Adams earlier this offseason that the Commanders have had "some really good conversations" with his camp. It seems likely a new contract is coming, but what would it look like?

According to Spotrac's market value tool, McLaurin could sign a three-year, $93,175,527 deal that carries an AAV of $31.1 million. That would make him the No. 6 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Current highest-paid WRs in the NFL

via Over The Cap

Spotrac's projections should not be taken as contract scripture, but they provide great context when it comes to what players of a similar age, contract status and statistical production have signed in the past. The question is, could McLaurin get more than just $31.1 million per year?

The number to keep an eye on is Metcalf's, as he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers this offseason, and signed a five-year extension. While he is two years younger than McLaurin, a five-year deal for a 27-year-old player and a hypothetical three-year deal for a 29-year-old player are comparable. So could McLaurin surpass that $32.9 million mark and place him in this vaunted top four?

McLaurin's importance for Washington cannot be overstated. He's the Commanders' clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver, and one of just six players all-time to record 900 receiving yards in his first six NFL seasons. The former third-round pick out of Ohio State already ranks sixth in franchise history when it comes to receiving yards (6,379). He's been a loyal leader for the Commanders on and off the field, which is why he's set to cash in yet again.